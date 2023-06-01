The Keene High unified track and field team won the program’s first state championship on Tuesday.
The Blackbirds scored 120 points to top the 12-team event held at Londonderry High School. Stevens was second with 102 points while Londonderry was third with 91 points.
Freshman Alyissa Dubberly took the top spot in the girls 100 meter dash, finishing in 16.54 seconds, one second ahead of the second-place finisher. Dubberly also won the girls 200 meter, finishing six seconds in front of second place in 35.31 seconds. Dubberly also finished second in the girls long jump with a leap of eight-feet, four inches, and fourth in the shot put with a throw of 12-feet, three inches.
Junior Jack Elkan helped pace Keene on the boys side, notching second-place finishes in the boys 100 meter dash with a 14.13-second sprint. He also was second in the boys 200 meter, finishing in 28.84 seconds. Elkan also earned second in the long jump with a leap of 12 feet.
Elkan teamed up with Dylan White and senior partners Aidan Chapdelaine and Jack Smith to win the boys 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 relays.
White earned points with fourth-place finish in the boys 200, finishing in 30.88 seconds and also was sixth in the boys 100, finishing in 14.78 seconds. He was sixth in the long jump with an leap of 10-feet, three inches.
Other participating Keene High athletes: Colby Egounis, junior; Sam Files, freshman; Matt Hearn, senior; Drew Lybarger, senior; Daniel Mason, freshman; Vivian Neutra, sophomore; Kelly Piper, senior; Alex Smith senior.
Keene Partner athletes: Aidan Chapdelaine, senior; Kiera Keating; Sophie Martin, junior; Mikayla Salazar, sophomore; Jack Smith, senior; Lucy Suratt, sophomore; Noah von Dette, sophomore.
