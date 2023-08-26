On any given weekday evening on Arch Street, you can find the present and future of Keene High football on display.
The Keene Knights youth football program begins practice behind the high school right as the Blackbirds finish their final reps of preseason practices.
Keene High head coach Linwood Patnode looks around and sees a solid foundation being built in the youth ranks. Numbers for the Knights are up and their teams often win or compete for state championships.
“I’ll be in a nursing home by the time they get here,” joked Patnode, 66, entering his 15th season as a head football coach in the region. This will be his fifth season at the helm at Keene High after a successful, state championship-winning tenure at Monadnock.
“Someone is going to inherit the wealth of all of this,” he says gesturing out to the hoards of youth running drills on the practice field. “But it doesn’t diminish anything about the group I have now. They’re an excellent group. They work hard, they do it the right way and they are all good human beings. I enjoy coaching this group very, very much.”
“It’s just, there are never any layups,” said the veteran coach.
Keene High currently lacks two of the biggest components necessary to thrive in the grueling Division I slate — depth and size. The Blackbirds will dress about 50 on gamedays.
“It should be 80,” said Patnode.
The Birds still are feeling the shockwaves from a downtick in youth participation in COVID-affected seasons.
But where some other programs also might be struggling in the numbers department, not many Division I teams are as small as Keene. Keene has a few lineman that have the size to go up against the heavy hitters in D-I, but they’ll be smaller than most teams they face this season.
“We have the market cornered in [5-foot-9], 165,” said Patnode.
“We could afford to trade a couple for a 6-5, 250,” he joked. “I put out some calls. But so far, I haven’t gotten any return calls.”
The Blackbirds will make do with what they have.
But what they have is a bunch determined to bring back a winning culture to Keene High football. Many of the seniors were around to experience the glimmer of success of a 5-4 season in 2021. Following a one-win campaign a year ago, the seniors are undeterred in their quest to put the program back on the right foot before graduating.
And there is a solid group of athletes heading the senior class.
“We have about eight guys that can legitimately run the ball at this level,” said Patnode.
That group is led by three of the Blackbirds senior captains — Wyatt Avery, Aiden Tarr and Trey Jewett. They are joined by senior captain Owen Hope, the only senior returning on the offensive line.
“Between the four captains, we’ve played together for 11 years now,” said Tarr. “This would definitely be a great bookending if we could come out and have a winning season. It’s been a wild ride and we definitely feel that finality coming into this year, which has pushed us to work even harder.”
Tarr transitioned away from quarterback at the end of last season, passing the reins to Kasen Abbott, who will take over under center full-time as a sophomore this season. That has freed up Tarr to move all over the field on offense and defense.
Avery ran for more than 200 yards in Keene’s lone win last season but was injured later in the campaign.
“He’s an excellent running back,” said Patnode. “It’s just about staying healthy.”
Defensively, the Blackbirds will look to use their athletes to their advantage by moving away from four-down lineman defensive set and play more 3-4 or 3-5.
“We have to get over our size and not think about it,” said Hope. “You just have to hit, find any way you can to make stops.”
While Keene won’t be featured at the top of any preseason power rankings, there’s a pride building in hopes of knocking teams off.
“We come into every game as an underdog, every win is an underdog win which is a lot of fun for our fans and it’s huge for us,” said Jewett. “I think we know it’s going to be a tough season. It’s a tough schedule. So we know what we’re going up against and we’ll embrace being that underdog.”
“We have a lot of heart, said Tarr. “That alone I think might push us to a couple more wins this season. It’s not going to be easy. But I’m confident that we can hold our own.”
