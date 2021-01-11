On Monday, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robb Malay announced that the district will be returning to a hybrid model of learning starting on Jan. 19, according to the tweet from the Keene High boys basketball team.
The decision opens up winter sports competition at the high school.
The tweet reads: “SAU29 Superintendent @rhmalay announced today that the district will return to a hybrid learning model on Tuesday, January 19th. Therefore, it’s full speed ahead with a modified competition schedule. First games on 1/19.”
At the Dec. 8 school board meeting, the board voted to postpone all winter sports competition until the district returned to the hybrid model. SAU 29 schools have been utilizing the fully remote model of learning since Nov. 30.
Teams have been allowed to practice since Dec. 14.
Boys and girls basketball across the state is scheduled to begin this week. Keene’s boys basketball team opens its season against Wilton-Lyndeborough High School on Jan. 19 and the girls basketball team visits Mascenic High School on Jan. 20.
Keene boys ice hockey begins its season against Monadnock on Jan. 22 and Keene girls ice hockey will play Pinkerton High School on Jan. 20.
Malay was not immediately available for comment.