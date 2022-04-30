On Saturday May 7, Keene High will host a track renaming ceremony to honor longtime track and cross country coach, David Goldsmith.
The ceremony will start at roughly 2 p.m. at the track, immediately following the Doug Sargent freshman/sophomore meet. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony, a cake, a few short speeches and the unveiling of the new banner. There will also be a permanent plaque placed at the track.
The track is currently named after Jack Hayes, who coached at Keene High prior to Goldsmith. On Saturday, the track will be renamed to the David C. Goldsmith and Jack L. Mayes Track.
Goldsmith — who is still currently coaching at Keene High — has been coaching for the Blackbirds since taking over for Hayes in the early 1980’s and was a student-athlete at Keene High as well.
“The knowledge that we can now share that, it’s very pleasing,” Goldsmith said to The Sentinel in September. “I suspect over time it’ll gain a little bit more impact. There will be a moment [in the spring], a poignant moment for me.
“To be in tandem in Jack, who was a legend as a coach … it’ll be something I carry with me and it will certainly give me pleasure as I make my way out to the track,” Goldsmith added.
The Keene Board of Education voted last August to rename the track to honor Goldsmith.
“We wanted to make sure we recognize [Goldsmith] for his accomplishments and legacy here at Keene High School,” said Keene athletic director Mike Atkins to The Sentinel in September. “He has shown an unbelievable commitment to students and Keene High.”
Anyone is welcome to gather in the grandstand at the track on May 7 to join in on the celebrations. No tickets required.
Contact Mike Atkins, Keene High athletic director, at matkins@sau29.org with any further questions.