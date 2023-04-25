Amongst all the gaudy numbers the Keene High softball team put up on Monday afternoon against Manchester West-Trinity — and there were plenty — there was a zero on the scoreboard that head coach Peter Vearling was most happy to hang his hat on.
There was a zero in the error column.
Vearling, a veteran coach with a love for all things fundamental about the game, preaches “defense wins championships” with the best of them. After his Blackbirds committed four errors in a loss last week to a stout Exeter team, he was more than pleased to see his team operate smoothly in the field on a soggy afternoon on Arch Street.
Keene had the bats going early and often against an undermanned West-Trinity team, knocking 19 hits in a lopsided 30-0 win, but Vearling was most proud of the glovework his team displayed in the field on Monday.
The Blackbirds (4-2) completed all eight of their putouts in the five-inning win behind starting pitcher Makenzie Neese — including a double play.
“We talked before the game because last game we made four errors against a really good team,” said Vearling. “We’d like to have .960 as a fielding percentage (on the season), that’s our goal. We were ahead of that until that last game. So I was proud that the girls came out and made some pretty tough plays out there.”
Vearling starts three sophomores in the infield with Ashlyn Clay at first base, Lexi Lounder at shortstop and Kaylee Percoco at second base. Junior Taylor Swift started at third base on Monday. Despite underclassmen status up the middle with Lounder and Percoco, there’s a situational awareness beyond their years on display.
The team entered Monday with a .928 fielding percentage. Percoco and Clay have not made an error on the right side of the infield through six games.
Where there often can be some dear-in-headlights moments with younger players when the ball is in play, instead there is instinct with these Blackbirds. They know where the play is when the ball is hit to them, and they know how to rotate to cover a base. Percoco finished off a double play, rotating to cover first base on a pop fly to knab the runner who took off on contact. She also made a lunging grab to her right on a line drive ticketed for the right-center gap.
“It’s a lot of work, we take defensive practice seriously and we do it a lot,” said Percoco. “Communication is key. Knowing what you’re doing on the next play, you have to be really quick.”
“It is really new with me and (Kaylee) this year, so I feel like we’re still getting the communication down,” said Lounder. “We work on communication a lot in practice, and we were friends before off the field so that always helps. We do infield-outfield practice every day at practice.”
The Blackbirds didn’t allow a single free base on Monday. Neese was strong in the circle over four innings, allowing just two hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Kiley Durell pitched a spotless fifth with two strikeouts to end the game.
“You have to play good defense in fastpitch softball. Our pitchers are not going to overpower everyone,” said Vearling. “Makenzie did a good job today of being around the strike zone and we went out and fielded behind her, that’s the recipe for sure.”
With the bats, the Blackbirds certainly know how to put the ball in play as well. Lounder, who has been a menace at the plate this season to complement her glove work, was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI. Neese was 4-for-4, driving in four runs. Senior catcher Sydney MacLean also drove in four runs with a double and a sac fly. Jillian Goodnow and Swift each added three hits. Junior centerfielder Asianah Gostyla was 2-for-3 with an RBI. The Blackbirds scored 19 runs in the fourth inning on 12 hits.
“We’re doing really well, we’re showing a lot more aggressiveness,” said Percoco. “The hitting has really improved. So we’re happy with the way things are going so far.”
