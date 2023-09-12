MERRIMACK — There’s an awfully big difference between 1-1 and 0-2, and the Keene High defense played like they knew they absolutely needed this one.
It took a couple days, but the Blackbirds are in the win column. And they held their opponents off the board in the process, shutting out Merrimack 12-0 on Monday evening.
The game was a resumption of Friday night’s affair that was halted by thunderstorms with the Blackbirds already up 6-0 with 2:42 left in the first half. Their score Friday came on a 13-yard off tackle run by back Wyatt Avery.
Keene added one more score Monday, that coming on a 34-yard Kasen Abbott rollout TD pass to Jacob Worcester midway through the third quarter (Merrimack’s scoreboard was out).The two-point conversion attempt failed.
The 1-1 ‘Birds aren’t really a throwing team, but this time it worked.
“It surprised the defense,” Keene coach Linwood Patnode said. “What can I say, right?
“The kids played tough, both teams. It was just one of those things, I think it was going to be a mistake thing. A couple of mistakes on either side and the game would’ve been won or lost.”
“That was, unfortunately for us, we had a breakdown that ended up leading to that,” Merrimack Kip Jackson said. “It’s similar playing Exeter’s offense, they have a rhythm of running the ball and you kind of fall asleep a little bit.”
The Tomahawks also hurt themselves with turnovers Monday. QB Sahil Mujawar was picked off by Keene’s Eli Kopcha — that set up Keene’s score — and the ‘Hawks also fumbled away the second half kickoff.
Otherwise, neither team did much offensively, and the story of the game was really Merrimack’s struggles putting drives together — just 83 yard from the time the game was resumed.
Offense has been a problem. Then of course the heavens opened early in the fourth quarter to compound things.
“No, we haven’t consistently moved the ball,” Jackson said. “We’ve been unable to get into a rhythm, and when we resumed the game, we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. And when you’re playing behind the chains, it makes it a challenge.
“And especially when the weather turned it made it more of a challenge. But no excuse, they (Keene) prepared really well, took a long ride over here on a Monday to play a football game, more power to them. Hats off to them.”
“We battled,” Patnode said. “I’m very happy with their effort, their commitment to practice, their commitment to try to do better every week is very good.”
Keene travels to face defending state champs and D-I power Bedford on Friday.
