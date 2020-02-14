It wasn’t the ending Keene High had hoped for in the Division I State Alpine Ski Championships at Gunstock Thursday, but the Blackbirds still managed top-10 finishes in both the boys and girls meet.
With injuries eroding the depth of both squads, the boys finished fifth and the girls were eighth. The meet involved two runs each in the slalom and giant slalom.
“As it is with ski racing, sometimes it goes and sometimes it goes but with bumps in the trail,” Keene Coach Sean Graves said in an email.
Bishop Guertin of Nashua won the 18-team boys race with 736 points, followed by Bedford (726), Exeter (694), Goffstown (653) and Keene (608). Bedford earned the girls’ championship with 758 points, outdistancing runner-up Concord by 114 points. Exeter, Windham and Pinkerton Academy of Derry rounded out the top five. The Blackbirds chalked up 536 points to finish eighth.
Keene’s boys were without No. 2 racer Kari Trotter, who suffered a knee injury at a USSA weekend race that ended his season. Likewise, the girls were shorthanded, as they they were missing their Nos. 5 and 6 racers. A concussion got No. 6 Ava Vitters on their last day of training and Jess Aug came down with the flu the morning of the race. Graves said Keene’s alternates filled in admirably, but the lack of depth cost at least one place on the boys side and probably three to four spots on the girls side.
As for the individual races, the boys finished sixth in the giant slalom. Jack Lyons led the way with a 20th overall finish. In the slalom, the Birds bounced back from a tough morning and finished fifth. Again, they were led by Lyons, who again finished 20th. Noah Kress had the fastest time of the afternoon for Keene and was on his way to a top-20 finish before a crash in the final gates cost him.
The girls had a tough morning in the giant slalom, as Graves said they skied a bit tentatively. Emma Rose Greenwood led the way in 11th place. The slalom is the team’s better event, and Greenwood started off with a seventh-place finish after the first run. In the second run, she was making a bid for a top-10 finish and a trip to the Meet of Champions before straddling a gate and being disqualified. Senior Maddi Hoefer was Keene’s leading finisher in the slalom, finishing 27th.