Keene High senior Nick Cusack was awarded the 2022 Walter A. Smith Special Recognition Award from the NHIAA, the association announced last month.
As is described on the NHIAA website, the award is “Given annually to an individual who has overcome special circumstances and contributed significantly and positively to Interscholastic Athletics.”
Cusack, a member of the unified basketball and boys tennis teams at Keene High, was nominated by athletic director Mike Atkins and was selected for the award by the NHIAA Awards Committee.
“It means the world to me,” Cusack said. “It’s really an honor to receive this award and to represent our school and our community. … It’s really something special.”
Atkins said Cusack’s performance during the unified basketball team’s playoff run last winter is what inspired him to nominate the then-junior. Cusack led the team to an undefeated regular season, then the team reached the championship game before losing the Exeter in the finals.
“In the championship run for the unified basketball team, Nick was far and away our best scorer — if not our best player. In fact, that includes partners and everybody,” Atkins said. “And he played something like three games in eight days and he was just so tired out. His prosthetic was bothering him. He did as much as he could, but he was limited in what he could do in that championship game just because he had played so much and given so much. He literally left it all on the court.
“Everything you want to see in an athlete in any level, you saw in Nick,” Akins added. “Certainly, in that championship game, but also in that championship run.”
“It was probably one of the best experiences I’ve had in high school, and probably all of my sports career,” Cusack said of that playoff run. “Especially during the playoffs, the games got really competitive. … Seeing all the team contribute and being able to drive home every game was just such a rush for the entire team. It was just a monumental moment of my life.”
Cusack will receive the award at the 2022 NHIAA Annual Meeting, which will be held Monday at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.
He is the first Keene student-athlete to earn the award.
“I’d like to thank Mr. Atkins for nominating me, and Coach [Dan] Gruber from unified sports. He’s been amazing, and so has Coach [Bill] Hay from the tennis team,” Cusack said. “I’m really happy to be a part of both teams.
“Everyone has struggles or circumstances they have to overcome, but they might not always be visible,” Cusack added. “If you could see everybody’s struggles, I think we’d be a lot more caring towards other people. I think it would be great to see more people behind each other, wherever we go. That’s what I really saw on all of the teams that I played on.”
