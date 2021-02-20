On Friday, Keene senior Emma Bartlett signed her letter of intent to continue her softball career at Keene State College next year.
Bartlett has started in right field for the Keene High softball team since her freshman year. She has played 40 games for the Blackbirds, 21 her freshman year and 18 her sophomore year.
Over that span, Bartlett had a .307 batting average, a .447 OBP and scored 18 runs.
Bartlett has been very impressive defensively, committing only one error in 52 tries (.981 fielding percentage). She led all outfielders in assists and triggered three double plays in her career.
The 2020 season was wiped out by COVID-19, when Bartlett would have shared pitching duties with senior Courtney Dunham.
This season, Bartlett is slated to be the number one pitcher for the Blackbirds.
Bartlett plans to study elementary education and psychology at Keene State.