Keene High School wrestler Shandria Waters has joined an elite club: The senior was recently awarded the Tricia Saunders Excellence Award, given out by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Waters joins an exclusive class — only one female wrestler in a state is given the honor, which recognizes and celebrates wrestling success, scholastic achievement, citizenship and community service.
“I didn’t start wrestling until I was in seventh grade; there’s no reason why I should be where I am today. But there is also no reason why I should not,” Waters said. “I hope that with all of this people can see that no matter what you’re doing, if you love it, and you give it all you can, you can do amazing things.”
Saunders, a four-time World Champion wrestler, is widely regarded as the pioneer of women’s wrestling. She became the first woman inducted as a distinguished member of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and was inducted into the United World Wrestling Hall of Fame as well.
With 46 total state winners, it is the third consecutive year that the Hall of Fame is recognizing a record number of recipients, as the sport continues to grow on the female side.
Given an emerging sport status at the Division II and III levels and with more than 27,000 female wrestlers now at the high school level, women’s wrestling fans are hoping the NCAA will approve the sport for Division I this summer. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics also considers it an emerging sport.
With all the progression in the sport thus far, Waters hopes it only continues to emerge, as her love for it has grown.
“I don’t want this to be all about me though,” she said. “Yes, my name is the one that will be there, but I hope this can show all of the girls who are just starting out, will wrestle in the future, or have been wrestling for years that anything is possible if you just give it your all.”
Waters took up wrestling in 7th grade. At first, she viewed the sport as something fun.
While there certainly has been a lot of enjoyment on the mat for Waters, the sport’s impact on her goes beyond just the win column and podiums she has stood on.
“I love the feeling of family you get from the sport and how it pushes you to your limits and shows you how truly strong and capable you are,” Waters said.
Being pushed to her limits, Waters did not disappoint. She finished with a career high school record of 77-62, winning 56 percent of her matches.
Additionally, Waters was the Precision Valley champion three times and the girls New England freestyle champion once.
At the height of her high school career, she was ranked 18th in the country at 132 pounds, during her junior year.
The sustained success Waters has had is no easy task in a sport that some consider to be mentally challenging.
“I don’t see it as mentally demanding as much as I do an escape from everything else that is mentally demanding in my life,” Waters said. “This sport shows me how mentally strong I really am, and I love and appreciate it for that.”
With her success on the mat in high school, Waters will hope to continue her development in college as she moves on to wrestle and study nursing at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania.
The future for Waters is undoubtedly bright, and she has already left her mark in Keene.
“Honestly, when it came to this award, I didn’t even expect to be considered,” Waters said. “Keene is a big place, but we are known more for our college and roots over pumpkins so the fact that I was even nominated was an honor itself. I’m beyond proud of myself and grateful for all of the coaches and support from my family and peers that have made it possible for me to get where I am now because without them my name wouldn’t have my name at the Wrestling Hall of Fame.”