Keene High School is planning to light up its athletic field scoreboards with “2020” displayed on them to honor the senior class, according to Blackbirds Athletic Director Michael Atkins.
This lighting will take place Thursday night or on Monday, pending weather conditions, according to Atkins.
Pictures of the lighting will be added to a state PowerPoint that includes other high schools doing the same. Keene High School plans to put out the pictures on social media platforms by May 6, according to Atkins.
No seniors will be gathering around the field when the lighting takes place, due to obvious reasons, according to Atkins.
Additionally, Keene High School’s Student Athlete Leadership Council is in the process of working on ways to honor individual seniors, according to Atkins. That is still early in the works and will be updated.