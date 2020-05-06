On Tuesday night Keene High School honored members of the 2020 senior class by lighting the athletic field and gymnasium scoreboards between 8 and 8:20 p.m.
Wednesday night the school will be replicating it.
With the school’s transition to remote learning, this is one way to honor seniors without having them there in person to do so.
This method of honoring seniors was started at Dumas High School in Texas and has spread throughout the country.
Other schools in New Hampshire have also partaken in the lighting of scoreboards.