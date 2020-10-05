The Keene High School girls varsity volleyball team defeated Mascenic Regional High School, three sets to two recently. Scores of each set were: 24-26, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14 and 17-15.
Senior opposite Lily Pierannunzi had a stellar all-around game, posting her first double-double of the season with 7 aces, 11 kills, 1 block, 1 assist and 13 digs.
Junior outside hitter Miranda Salema had 2 aces, 7 kills, 3 assists and a team high 19 digs.
Junior setter Olivia Salema contributed 2 aces, 2 kills, 20 assists and 11 digs in her first career start.
On Friday, Keene again defeated Mascenic, this time winning all three sets: 25-9, 28-26 and 25-10.
Junior outside hitter Miranda Salema led the team with 1 ace, 10 kills while hitting .333, 1 block, 2 assists and 5 digs.
Senior middle blocker Courtney Hastings had a career match, racking up 6 aces, 4 kills, 3 blocks and 3 digs in the match.
Junior outside hitter Summer Smith dominated at the service line with 7 aces, 3 kills, a block and 4 digs.
Keene’s record now stands at 2-1.