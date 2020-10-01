20201001-SPT-khs cross country

Keene High School runners Jonathan Hills, left, and Torin Kindopp approach the two-mile mark Wednesday on the Keene course.

 Tiffanie Hills

The Keene High School boys competed in a cross country meet on Wednesday at Keene High School on Keene’s 3.1-mile course on the practice fields, Alumni Field and Wildwood Park behind the high school.

Team Scores:

Keene: 26

Hanover: 37

Conant 69

Hinsdale: Only 3 runners competed, no team score

Keene top finishers:

1st — Torin Kindopp, 16:21

2nd — Johnathan Hills, 16:22

3rd — Silas Johnson, 17:17

9th — Marth Nelligan, 18:05

10th — Ian Cardinale, 18:30

11th — Sam Dodson, 18:37

12th — Dean Truesdell, 18:38

Keene’s next meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Hanover, vs. Hanover High School and Lebanon High School.

— Sentinel staff