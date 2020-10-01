The Keene High School boys competed in a cross country meet on Wednesday at Keene High School on Keene’s 3.1-mile course on the practice fields, Alumni Field and Wildwood Park behind the high school.
Team Scores:
Keene: 26
Hanover: 37
Conant 69
Hinsdale: Only 3 runners competed, no team score
Keene top finishers:
1st — Torin Kindopp, 16:21
2nd — Johnathan Hills, 16:22
3rd — Silas Johnson, 17:17
9th — Marth Nelligan, 18:05
10th — Ian Cardinale, 18:30
11th — Sam Dodson, 18:37
12th — Dean Truesdell, 18:38
Keene’s next meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Hanover, vs. Hanover High School and Lebanon High School.