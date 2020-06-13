Keene High School announced its senior athletic award winners this week.
Noah Timmer and Isabelle Fleuette were the recipients of the Scholar Athlete Award, presented annually to a senior boy and girl who have participated in two or three sports during their sophomore, junior, and senior years and who have the highest accumulated scholastic average. In addition, the recipients must have demonstrated acceptable behavior on and off the field and be self-disciplined and cooperative.
Aubrey Mitchell was the recipient of the Jean Mosley Award, presented to a senior female athlete who shows outstanding effort, sportsmanship, and cooperation, on and off the field, in two or three sports for a minimum of three years, including her senior year. One sport must be in field hockey, basketball, or softball.
Evan Holland received the Sweeney/Guild Memorial Scholarship, awarded annually to a senior male athlete who by example and actions, on and off the field, is a credit to his school. The award was established in 1964 in memory of Michael B. Sweeney and Eliot F. Guild. This is awarded to an athlete playing football or track.
Brian Langevin was the recipient of the Josh Carbone award, which is awarded to an athlete that plays three years, one as a senior, in baseball or football.
Jake Velasquez and Mikayla Randall won the Outstanding Male and Female Athlete awards. In order to win this award, an athlete must play two varsity sports in their junior and senior years, receive New England (if applicable) and state recognition, have a role in team accomplishments and promote positive school image in and out of school, both on and off the field.
Emily Boswell, Emmaline Riendeau, Noah Timmer and Logan Thatcher received the Gene Seaver Sportsmanship Award, presented to the senior male and female athletes, two of each gender at most, who have demonstrated the most outstanding qualities of sportsmanship throughout their high school career.
Claire O’Connor and Noah Timmer won the SALC Leadership Award, presented to the senior male and female athlete who have demonstrated the most outstanding qualities of leadership throughout their high school career.
Aubrey Mitchell, Emily Boswell, Isabelle Fluette, Mikayla Randall, Kate Perrin, Brian Langevin, Evan Holland, Cam Round, Tyler Murphy and Noah Timmer received the 12 season athlete award, given to those who have participated in 12 seasons of interscholastic sports at Keene High School.
Reagan Hoy and Sam Timmer received the Outstanding Athlete Award for grade nine. Torin Kindopp and Elyza Mitchell received it for grade ten. Tucker Brown and Ainsley Hubbard received it for grade 11.
Ashleigh Marshall and Kaylee Marshall were recognized as the SALC Superfans.
Nick Cusack received the physical education award.