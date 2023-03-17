The Keene High boys’ and girls’ Nordic ski teams competed at the Meet of Champions on Thursday at Proctor Ski Area in Andover.
The Blackbirds sent 10 skiers, the most of any program.
Fall Mountain’s only competitor, Ben Frithsen, topped all local finishers, claiming seventh in the boys’ race at 17:20.1.
Reagan Hoy was the highest finisher for the Division I champion girls’ team. She finished eighth in the girls race, crossing the line at 21 minutes, 5.6 seconds. Adah Chapman of Moultonborough brought home first place at 17:42.2 — 13.7 seconds clear of the rest of the girls field.
Kari Trotter, who won his third Division I Skimeister title this season for competing in Nordic and Alpine skiing, topped the Blackbird boys. He finished 12th at 19:41.7.
Gilford’s Aiden Bondaz and Hopkinton’s Matthew Clamer shared first place after both crossing the line at 15:25.2.
John Walton was 15th for the Keene boys at 20:23.2. Cormac Hill was 15th at 20:30.6. Hyrum Pinegar (20:39.8) was 19th while Donovan Carlson was 20th at 21:12.7.
Lily Hansen (22:54.3), Corinne Kinson (22:55.6) and Alex Hills (23:31.6) were 18th, 19th and 20th for the Keene girls. Beckley Wooster was 22nd at 24:39.1.
Keene freshmen skiers Sully Sturtz and Maddy Carlson both qualified to compete next weekend at the U-16 Eastern High School Championships in Fort Kent, Maine.
