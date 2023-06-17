The Keene High girls varsity basketball team will have a new head coach this winter.
Katlyn Jesse has been promoted from junior varsity to varsity head coach for the 2023-24 season, the school announced in a press release on Friday.
Jesse takes over for Stacey Massiah, who took the program’s reins in 2018.
The Blackbirds went 6-12 last season, the most wins in a season during Massiah’s five-year tenure, despite missing the Division I tournament. The Blackbirds have not won a D-I tournament game in more than a decade.
“Stacey was a kid magnet with a great personality that drew the kids in,” said Keene High Athletic Director Michael Atkins. “... He got us settled as a program. He got us from where we were when he started to where we were this past year and the numbers in our program have really gone up. There are more girls in the district interested in basketball .... He got us going in that direction.”
Jesse is the program’s 11th head coach since the 2002 season.
Despite this being Jesse’s first varsity head coach appointment, the Marshfield, Mass., native brings more than a decade of coaching experience to Keene’s bench. Before taking over Keene’s junior varsity squad last season, Jesse spent time as a high school varsity assistant in Massachusetts with Austin Prep and Newburyport. She also spent time as an assistant coach with the Colby Sawyer women’s program and has coached with Mass Rivals, an AAU program out of Massachusetts.
Jesse was chosen by an interview committee that consisted of school administrators, players, parents and representatives from the booster club, Atkins said. Atkins said the process took about three or four weeks.
“Her enthusiasm and vision for what the program can be. Certainly her experience and depth of knowledge in terms of X’s and O’s and basketball skills, conducting a practice and playing and competing on a high level. Those were all important factors,” said Atkins of what made Jesse standout in the process.
“Basketball is obviously a sport that has a lot of community support here,” said Atkins. “I feel the time is right for Keene High School girls basketball to take a big step forward, a step up, if you will. And we feel like Katlyn is the right person to help us do that.”
Atkins did not disclose the nature or reason for Massiah’s departure during a phone call Friday.
As a player, Jesse was a four-year starter, three-year captain and 1,000-point scorer for Mount Ida College in Newton, Ma.
Jesse moved to Keene in 2021 and works as assistant manager at Fiddleheads Cafe in Hancock.
“I’m super excited for the opportunity at Keene,” Jesse said. “Going from the JV level up to the varsity, knowing a lot of the girls, I know how much hard work they put into it, into every day game-wise and practice-wise.”
“We have several varsity players coming back from last season that saw minutes on the floor,” said Jesse. “So we have girls that have experience at the varsity level already, but we also have a really young class that just wants to get into the gym, they just wanna learn and get better.”
Keene graduated seven seniors from last season’s team, including its top two scorers in Cadence Gilbert and Marin Shaffer. Seniors Ivy Keating and Gracyn Smith and sophomores Harper Zalaski and McKenna Nelson highlight returning players.
“We play really competitive teams. So just going out there and making sure that Keene gets back on the map, in Division I, is the goal to have,” said Jesse. “I’m confident that we can come in and make some noise this upcoming year.”
