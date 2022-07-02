FLORENCE, Ala. — The duo of Connor Holbrook and Bradyn Antosiewicz — both rising seniors at Keene High School — finished in second place at the High School Fishing National Championship at Lake Pickwick in Florence, Ala., which ran from June 22-25.
The pair also finished 15th at the World Finals, which also took place at Lake Pickwick.
They traveled to Alabama as members of the N.H. Bass Federation — led by Coach Sean Graves. This is the first group from New Hampshire that Graves has seen finish top-10. He has been with the Bass Federation for 15 years.
“It went better than expected, that’s for sure,” Graves said on Thursday morning.
In the national competition, the team finished with a final score of 34 pounds, 4 ounces. The first-place team — from Texas — scored 39 pounds, 9 ounces.
Each morning during competition, the guys were up at 3 a.m. and were at the boat ramp by 3:30 a.m., Graves said. They’d be fishing until about 4:30 p.m., which was the final check-in each evening.
Temperatures reached upwards of 100 degrees during the competition.
“Long days for the boys, for sure,” Graves said. “As the heat and the week progressed, we got pretty tired.”
But they got the job done, almost certainly making the 18.5-hour drive back to New Hampshire more enjoyable, with hardware in hand.
“It’s fun,” Graves said. “The kids worked really hard. They stayed focused. Really an enjoyable trip.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.