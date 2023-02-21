Members of the Keene High boys’ and girls’ hockey team (from left to right) Nick Cote, Cam Quail, Sean Callahan, Alex Dumont and Mauren Ladzinkski were collecting donations outside Big Deal in West Keene on Sunday for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Keene High ice hockey players (from left to right) Olivia Thatcher, Trenton Hill, Liam Jarvis, Jude VanderHooven, Owen Watkins and Landon Clace set up outside Clark Mortensen Insurance on Main Street in Keene on Sunday to raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Both the Keene High boys’ and girls’ hockey teams have important fights ahead of them as the Blackbirds barrel toward postseason play.
Both teams are jockeying for important playoff seeding in crowded Division I fields.
But the Blackbirds also have their focus on an important fight off the ice as well. The teams are raising money this week for “Team Regan” and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Members of both teams were out in Keene raising funds and raised more than $800, according to boys’ head coach Chris McIntosh.
The teams will use their last two remaining homes to continue to raise funds and awareness. The girls host ConVal-Conant on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The boys close out their regular season at home on Saturday against Bedford. Both Blackbird teams will wear neon yellow socks to help raise awareness.
Players chose this charity after participating in a walk for suicide awareness last fall in Central Square with “Team Regan.” Some members of the team still wear AFSP bracelets from that day, according to McIntosh.
All funds will stay local, said McIntosh.
“Team Regan” was founded in remembrance of Regan Lower, a Monadnock Region teen who died by suicide in 1986 at the age of 14.
“It seems to touch every family,” said McIntosh via text of the importance of mental health in student athletes. “It was the players that got together and decided on this charity for the year and put this together.”
The Keene boys currently are 9-7 and sit sixth in the Division I standings entering the final week of the regular season. The girls, also entering the final week of regular-season play are 7-8 and are 10th in D-I.
