The Keene High gymnastics team kicked off its season recently with a third-place finish at Bedford High.
The Blackbirds accumulated 99.95 points, finishing behind winner Bishop Guertin and runner-up Bedford, and ahead of Coe-Brown.
Highlights included a third-place finish by Sara Feld on the balance beam with a score of 7.0. Also, Meredith Lewis was fourth in the uneven bars (6.2). Felt was sixth in the all-around with a 26.55 and Ava Pelkey was seventh (25.8).
Conant High’s Heather Gonyea is traveling and training as an independent with the Keene team, and she finished third in the vault with a score of 8.0 and tied for fourth on the balance beam with a 6.8.
Keene’s next meet is at Salem Sunday, Jan. 5, at 10 a.m. Its only home meet this season will take place Friday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Keene Family YMCA.