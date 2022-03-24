Stonehill College freshman Peter Haas throws a pitch against The College of Saint Rose Sunday at Lou Gorman Field at Stonehill in Easton, Mass. Haas, a Keene High graduate, threw a seven-inning complete game shutout to earn his third consecutive Northeast-10 Rookie of the Week award.
Stonehill College freshman and Keene High graduate Peter Haas earned the Northeast-10 Conference Rookie of the Week award for the third consecutive time, the conference announced Monday afternoon.
"Things have been going really well," Haas said. "I've been given a lot of opportunities really early which has been great. I have a great support system around me from all the guys on the team, all the way from the oldest guys here to my classmates around me. ... All around it's just been such a great experience so far."
On Sunday, Haas threw his first complete game and shutout as Stonehill defeated The College of Saint Rose, 3-0, in a seven-inning game. During that outing, Haas tied his season low for hits (four) and struck out a career-high 11 batters.
“He’s pitching with a lot of confidence,” said Stonehill head coach Pat Boen. “He’s working with three pitches right now, keeping guys off balance. I’d expect to see more of the same if he continues to pitch the way he has.”
Through the first 20 games of the season, Haas leads the team in strikeouts (33), ERA (1.67) and strikeouts per nine innings (11). In all four of his starts, the freshman has gone at least six innings and struck out five or more batters. Haas is 3-1 on the year, his only loss coming in his first career collegiate start.
“His success goes back to the fall,” Boen said. “You could see he was committed to being a great pitcher. His success goes back to his preparation. Peter is one of the hardest workers we have.
“He’s a great teammate,” Boen continued. “Even though he’s a freshman, he knows he’s part of the bigger picture. Guys love playing behind him.”
The Skyhawks are currently 10-10 and will next have a four-game weekend series at Southern New Hampshire University this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"I think we're really starting to hit our stride right now," Haas said. "For me it's less about my personal awards and more about the team winning. Me and all the guys around me just want to win games. We're finally starting to come together. ... It's continuing to look like we're trending in the right direction."
Haas was a two-sport letter winner and athletic standout at Keene High School. He played baseball and hockey for the Blackbirds. He helped lead the Blackbirds baseball team to a state semifinal run in his senior season and earned two hockey state championships with Keene.
