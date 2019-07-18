Recent Keene High graduate Hannah Drew has been showcasing her skills this summer, tallying a pair of top-two finishes at New England PGA Junior Tour events over the past week-and-a-half.
Drew, representing Bretwood Golf Course, took first in a two-day tournament at Stow Country Club in Stow, Mass., on Monday and Tuesday. In changing conditions, Drew posted scores of 82-79-161 for the win. She bested, among others, runner-up Alexis St Laurent of Nashua, who plays for Nashua South High School.
A week earlier, Drew competed in another New England PGA event, this one at two courses in as many days, Windham CC and Campbell’s Scottish Highlands.
Dover golfer Shivani Vora had a two-day score of 152 to prevail. Drew was second, with rounds of 85 and 78, and Hampton’s June Doerr was third, with a 168 total.
Drew won the high school girls’ individual state title this past fall as a senior. This coming fall, she will play Division I golf at the University of Hartford in Connecticut.