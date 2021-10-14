The Keene High golf team finished the regular season fifth in Division I with a 20-8 record.
Now, the Blackbirds are ready to compete for a state title.
The DI team golf state tournament will take place Thursday at Overlook Golf Club in Hollis, starting at 9 a.m.
Keene head coach Brian Heeran said he feels his team is “right in the mix” for a team title.
“We’re pretty excited,” Heeran said. “We started off really good. We feel like we can beat any team.”
A win against Exeter (22-3, second in DI) earlier this season, and losing to Concord (25-1, first in DI) by just one stroke gives Heeran confidence in his golfers.
The match against Concord came down to the seventh golfer.
“If we put it all together, we’re in good shape,” Heeran said.
Captains Kyle Foster and Sam Timmer — who both finished top-20 as individuals last year — expect to do the same this year, which would make them eligible to compete for the individual state title on Saturday.
Orion Murphy — who also qualified for Day 2 last year — and Jonah Murphy will be Keene’s X-factors in the team race.
“If they can play well for us, then we’ll have a real shot,” Heeran said. “They’re right there [with Foster and Timmer]. We could have four qualify [for Day 2].”
The first-year head coach said he talked with his captains earlier in the week and found that the confidence is team-wide.
The key will be Keene’s consistency come Thursday, something Heeran said the team has struggled with a bit this season.
“We have the ability, it’s just about putting it all together,” Heeran said.
Another factor could be the course, although Heeran doesn’t seem to think so. None of the Keene golfers have played competitively at Overlook.
“We just look at is as: play the course in front of us,” Heeran said. “It’ll come down to how they play, not the course.”
The top 20 individual finishers in Thursday’s match will join Fall Mountain’s Mitchell Cormier, Monadnock’s Gabe Hill, ConVal’s Wyatt Burbank and Conant’s Jordan Ketola in Saturday’s individual state championship.