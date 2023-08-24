Things were already going to look a lot different this season for the Keene High golf team, so head coach Nick Sarsfield figured why not shake things up even more for the team’s first match of the fall hosting Concord and Merrimack.
Keene always has called Bretwood South’s front nine home. Monday, the Blackbirds took to Bretwood’s North Course, playing the deep blue tees of the picturesque front nine that, at times, can be a lot less forgiving than the open spaces on the South side.
“A lot of these guys play Bretwood, but a lot of them don’t always play the North Course,” said Sarsfield, a 2005 KHS grad who won his third Keene City Golf Championship this summer and was a part of three state championships with the Blackbirds as a player.
“I like [the North Course], it switches it up,” Sarsfield added. “It’s more skill than the wide-open South with the par fives. It’s fun for me to watch.”
Keene split the season-opener, with Concord shooting 210 to take top spot while the Blackbirds edged Merrimack 215-256 to go 1-1 on the day.
Keene’s No. 5, sophomore Nolan Cahill, carded a 2-over 39 to take medalist over his senior teammate Ben Greenwald who turned in a 3-over 40. Carl Sirianna led Concord with a 41, while the Tide did not register a score over 43 in earning the sweep.
Keene’s lineup featured a new look and some new faces Monday from last year’s 21-5 season that culminated in a third-place finish at the Division I State Tournament.
The Blackbirds graduated four of their top golfers from last season, including No. 1 Sam Timmer as well as twins Jonah and Orion Murphy, and Leo Ballaro.
But as has become customary, the Blackbirds know how to turn a page. The program has been one of the most consistent contenders in Division I. Year after year, the next class steps up.
This year, Greenwald and Jack Cahill shoulder the load as senior captains and the Birds’ one-two punch.
“I try to approach every match the same, I try to win my group,” said Greenwald. “I wouldn’t say there’s more pressure, but there’s an expectation that you can deliver. Especially with losing so many guys, I worked really hard over the summer and I want to deliver every match possible.”
“I’ve been looking forward to this since last season ended with me and Ben being the top two seniors now,” said Jack Cahill, who shot a 43 on Monday. “I’ve always looked up to the seniors, so it’s a little weird to be that guy that the young guys look up to. ... We’re just trying to set a good example for them.”
“Our older players have always set a great example,” Cahill added. “The older guys prepared me, took me under their wing. And we would always talk about what the team would be like in the future when we became seniors.”
Despite the turnover in the lineup, there’s every reason to believe Keene once again will be in the in the top third of Division I come the state tournament at Canterbury Woods Country Club on Oct. 10.
The opening match against Concord serves a solid barometer for where Keene could stand as the season gets going. Concord also figures to be in the top five annually. Last season, Keene also split the season-opening match against the same two teams, finishing seven strokes behind Concord. Keene and Concord will square off again at Bretwood on Oct. 2, the final match before the postseason.
“I think we can be a top-end D-I team,” said Greenwald. “We got some guys, Taylor Miller, Liam Crisman, Nolan Cahill, young guys who have worked hard all summer and I think it will show. We’re going to be underdogs, we might not be on everyone’s radar, but we expect to be up there.”
“You always want to try to win the title, but there’s a lot of good teams out there,” said Sarsfield. “Definitely top five. If they keep working and playing well, we’ll see where they go.”
NOTES — Keene — Nolan Cahill, 39; Ben Greenwald, 40; Jack Cahill, 43; Taylor Miller, 45; Kaleb Darwin, 48; Liam Crisman, 48; Sam Howe, 50; Landon Clace, 50. The team’s lowest five scores make up the final tally. The Blackbirds are back in action Tuesday at Manchester Memorial.
