After an 0-15 season last year, the Keene High girls soccer team will be moving from Division I to Division II this upcoming season.
The Blackbirds will spend at least the next two seasons at D-II while rebuilding the program to be more competitive at the D-I level.
“Going to Division II, we can really rebuild the program,” said third-year head coach Shannon Summers at practice Wednesday. “I think just the competitiveness overall will be good, especially for the confidence of the team and moving forward. We have a really good group of freshmen coming in, and I’m excited to see how they develop over their next four years.”
Schools can petition to the NHIAA to move down a division in two-year cycles. Keene was approved to petition down for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
Per NHIAA rules, teams are not eligible for the postseason in the first year competing in a lower division, meaning the Blackbirds cannot qualify for the playoffs this year.
If Keene qualifies for the playoffs next season, they will automatically bump back up to D-I.
“We want to be Division I,” Summers said. “We’re the same size school as those other Division I schools, so we should be at that level, and we should be competitive. It just takes some time to … rebuild.”
‘Positivity’ was a word floating around practice Wednesday, and it seems the move to D-II — if nothing else — will give the Blackbirds a new sense of hope and confidence on the pitch.
“It’s only a positive change. I don’t feel negative about it at all,” said senior Molly Chamberlin. “We all feel pretty optimistic about the season going in. Last year, obviously, was a building year, but this year we’re hoping for a more competitive season.”
“This year we can actually show our strengths more than last year,” echoed senior Marin Shaffer. “We’ll have a chance to be in games and have a more positive mindset and not have the score over our heads.”
Keene will see a whole new set of schools in the D-II schedule, starting the season in Peterborough against ConVal on Aug. 30. They later host the Cougars on Sept. 22. The Blackbirds visit the D-II runners up in Pembroke Academy on Sept. 6 (the third game of the season) and host the reigning D-II champions in Bow on Oct. 14 — two big tests for Keene.
“I think it’ll be a nice change to play different teams and see how we work together as a team this year,” said senior Ellie Fedrizzi. “Especially after a rough year last year.”
“There are still very strong schools in Division II,” Summers said. “So, I’ll be looking forward to seeing how we match up against them, just to see where we’re at.”
At the end of the day, Keene sees the change in divisions as an opportunity to grow, build back up, and regain the confidence that may have been lost.
“Definitely a positive opportunity,” said sophomore Jocelyn Downing. “It’s going to give us more of a chance to focus on our attacking rather than our defending because hopefully we’ll have more of a chance to excel in our goal scoring.”
“A fresh start,” said junior Rylee Day. “We’re going to work as a new team — even though we’re the same team — and we’re going to make things better.”
“I’d like to see them build their confidence, regain that,” Summers said. “I think some of the girls have felt defeated after last year. Going Division II has given us a new energy. I’m looking forward to it and I know they are too.”
