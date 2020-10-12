Keene High’s girls cross country team continued its successful season Saturday with a win against Hanover and Conant at home. After losing narrowly to Hanover last week, the Blackbirds placed three in the top four and four out of the top six to seal the win.
In a very competitive race for first place, Keene’s Hannah Shepard narrowly defeated Hanover’s number one runner Riley Roach, outsprinting her to the finish line. Shepard finished in 19:28 while Roach ran 19:30. Keene’s Reagan Hoy (19:46) and Amelia Opsahl (20:03) also ran very strong races and placed 3rd and 4th, respectively.
Also running well for Keene were Sofia Guardiano (21:08), Kelly Ranta (21:55), Mia Brown (22:03), and Abby Martin (22:16). Although Hanover placed 5 in the top 9 finishers, Keene outpaced them 24 to 31. Conant was third with 84 points.
Running first for Conant was Kylie Aho, who ran the 5K course in 22:28.
Keene is ranked 3rd in Division I and 5th in the state among all divisions. The Blackbirds race next on Tuesday against Hanover and Monadnock.