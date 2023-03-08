No team had to travel further to compete in the Division I Nordic Skiing State Championships at Great Glen Trails on Tuesday than Keene High.
But perhaps, that’s what made the three-hour, 172-mile trek back from Gorham all the better. After all, the Blackbirds were returning with hardware in hand and countless memories accompanying them.
The Keene High girls’ Nordic team won the Division I state championship — the program’s first since 2008. The Blackbirds boys’ team brought home a runners-up trophy, finishing second behind only Concord after competition on Tuesday.
Both Blackbird teams arrived back on Arch Street nearly 12 hours after they hit the trails at Great Glen, unloading the bus back at Keene High in the frigid dark with yawns and smiles. It was the culmination of a two-day mission of team bonding and success.
Located as far away from the state championship site as they are, Keene High coach Pete Hills elected to have the team stay at the hotel at Great Glen overnight Monday rather than travel up before dawn on the day of competition. The teams fundraised over the summer and fall to help offset costs, with team members putting in $75. It’s a decision that proved invaluable.
The Blackbirds got a good look at the championship course on Monday, and a good night’s sleep before a grinding, two-race competition on Tuesday.
Keene hit the trails ready to go.
The girls put all six skiers in the top-15 of the morning classic-style 4K race. Senior Reagan Hoy placed on the podium in third, finishing in 17 minutes, 12.8 seconds. Her sister, junior Ella Hoy was fourth at 17:17.5. Beckley Wooster was seventh at 18:07.9. Lily Hansen was ninth (18:10.9) while Alexis Hills was behind in tenth (18:11.3). Corinne Kinson rounded out the Blackbirds in 14th at 18:45.6.
The top four finishers for each team in each race register points toward their team’s score. The Blackbird finished the morning ahead with 381 points.
“The classic race in the morning, the weather is always a challenge,” said Pete Hills. “It can be cold, it can be windy and it can snow at the spur of a moment.”
The Keene girls hit the trails again in the afternoon for the faster-paced freestyle race — the stronger of the two categories for the Blackbirds according to Hills — and ran away to earn the title. Keene placed all six skiers in the top-11, with three in the top-6.
Ella Hoy edged her sister in the afternoon race, earning third place at 14:34.5. Reagan Hoy was fourth at 14:47.7. Alexis Hills was sixth at 15:08.4. Hansen was eighth at (15:22.2) while Carlson (15:22.6) was ninth. Wooster was 11th at 15:41.2.
The Keene girls were first overall in both races, winning the title by 26 points over Concord.
“It’s so amazing,” said Reagan Hoy. “My freshman year we had just four girls on the team. So I never expected that a state championship would be possible in my high school career.”
The Hoy sisters also competed on the Keene High cross country team that won a state title in 2021.
“It’s insane to think that me and Reagan someday will be able to look back and say we won two state championships together,” said Ella Hoy. “It’s really nice to have someone so close to battle with. There is no one better to compete with than my sister.”
“It was a matter of staying focused,” Ella Hoy said of the long day at the trails. “It’s a hard course. You might not look at it and say ‘wow, that’s a hard course,’ but doing it twice, going all out and leaving it all on the course in the first race then coming back and doing it again in two hours — coming to the finish line in that second race I was dying. But I had to beat Reagan.”
The boys’ also got out to a strong start in the morning race, trailing Concord by only three points heading into the afternoon.
Freshman Sully Sturtz was second at 13:38.9, ten seconds behind race winner Tyler Watt of Concord, who won both races on Tuesday. Donovan Carlson (15:50) was ninth while John Walton (16:08.6) was tenth. Hyrum Pinegar was 12th at 16:22.5. Cormac Hill (16:47.7) and Kari Trotter (16:47) were 14th and 15th.
“It was super great conditions. We had a great field of competition,” said Sturtz. “It was great to be able to stay over the night before, see the course and be well-rested the next day. In skiing, the earlier you can get there the better — to see the course, get your wax just right. We had so much time in the morning to just chill out and relax.”
Sturtz finished on the podium again in the afternoon to lead the Blackbirds — who again placed all of their skiers in the top-15. Walton was 10th (13:32.1), Carlson was 11th (13:38.1) and Pinegar was 12th (13:41.6) while Trotter (13:58.4) and Hill (14:01.9) were 14th and 15th.
The team finished just seven points behind Concord.
“It was a lot of fun, but it was a grind,” said Donovan Carlson. “We wanted to win. It wasn’t really on the radar from the beginning of the season then all of sudden we realized we could do pretty well. Something came out today that we haven’t seen all season to make that push. As a senior, it’s a memory that will stick with me.”
All 13 Keene skiers from both the boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for the Meet of Champions on March 14 at Proctor Academy.
Trotter won his third consecutive Division I Skimeister title for competing in both Nordic and Alpine skiing. Walton was second.
“After last year, I knew this team, both teams, had the potential to compete for a state championship,” said Pete Hills, who has been at the helm for three seasons.
“It was building. Over the last three years, the talent was getting there, the skills were getting there. As the year went on, I knew the girls were putting in some really good races.”
“It’s a lot of work, but this team is just such a great group,” Hills added. “They have so much fun, the culture is fantastic. They get along great. And that goes a long way to having a successful team.”
NOTES
The ConVal boys’ and girls’ Nordic teams both finished in eighth place in Tuesday’s competition.
Nathan Klonel led the Cougars, finishing fourth in the boys’ freestyle race at 12:08.8 and sixth in the classic race at 14:22. Kermit Pope was 19th in the classic race at 17:13.6 and 19th in the freestyle race at 14:33.8.
For the ConVal girls, Laura Phillips was 20th in the classic race, finishing in 20:33.3, and 17th in the freestyle at 17:02.
