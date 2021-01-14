The Keene High girls ice hockey team is currently in quarantine, athletic director Mike Atkins confirmed on Thursday morning.
Atkins said he could not comment on whether the situation is related to COVID-19, citing student privacy, but said the team is cleared to return to the ice for practice on Tuesday and for the season opener against Pinkerton Academy on Wednesday at Keene ICE at 6:25 p.m.
“We expect everything to be cleared and good to go by then,” Atkins said.
Head coach Chris Flood could not be immediately reached for further comment.
Keene High is scheduled to return to a hybrid model of learning on Tuesday which, per the school board’s decision on Dec. 8, allows winter sports teams to start competitions.
Teams have been allowed to practice since Dec. 14.
Keene’s boys basketball team opens its season against Wilton-Lyndeborough High School on Tuesday and the girls basketball team visits Mascenic High School on Wednesday.