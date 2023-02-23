Keene High girl’s hockey player Mauren Ladzinski, above, who scored the first goal of the match, skates toward ConVal-Conant’s goal before scoring another in the first period of their game at Keene Ice Wednesday night. Keene led 4-0 at the end of the first period and went on to win 6-0. At right, Keene’s Alix Dumont (19) passes the puck up the rink to her teammates as they charge toward ConVal-Conant’s goal in the first period.
Photos by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff
The Keene High girls’ hockey team pitched its second consecutive shutout, getting a 6-0 win over ConVal-Conant on Wednesday night at Keene ICE.
The Blackbirds (9-8) got two goals from both Mauren Ladzinski and Sephra Parrelli. Morgan Dumont and Emmie Fetzer also netted goals for the Birds.
Keene has outscored opponents 9-0 over its last two games.
Keene wore highlighter yellow socks to raise awareness for “Team Regan” and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and was also raising funds on Wednesday. The boys’ hockey team also will be accepting donations at its final home game Saturday.
The Blackbirds close out their regular season on Saturday on the road against Bedford. ConVal-Conant (4-12) closes out the season against Oyster River-Portsmouth on Saturday at home at 1:30 p.m.
