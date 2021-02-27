If the second period ended 3.1 seconds sooner, the result of Saturday’s girls hockey game might have been different.
But, of course, it didn't.
The Keene High girls hockey team fell to Lebanon, 2-1, after the Raiders punched in the game-winner with just a few seconds remaining in the second period.
After a scoreless first, Keene struck first four minutes into the second, with Camden Ladzinski finding the back of the net to give the Blackbirds a 1-0 lead.
It took an extra effort from Camden Ladzinski to get it past Lebanon’s goalie, Paige Hoegler, who finished with 17 saves for the Raiders. Hoegler made the initial save on Camden Ladzinski’s shot, but a second jab at the puck pushed it through.
“[Camden Ladzinski] knows never to give up on it,” said Keene head coach Chris Flood. “She was definitely one of the top players out there today.”
But, despite ample scoring opportunities for the Blackbirds, Lebanon scored twice more in the second to take a 2-1 lead into the final period.
Again, Keene saw opportunities to score in the third, including a handful of breakaways, but that 2-1 lead held firm.
“It seems like in every circumstance, our shooters were close to the net when they released the puck,” Flood said, crediting Hoegler for making some impressive saves for the Raiders during those scoring opportunities.
Keene goalie Madison Ladzinski finished with 14 saves.
It’s the second time this season Keene lost to Lebanon by one goal. The Raiders also beat the Blackbirds on Feb. 12, 1-0, in Lebanon.
In the four games between that first loss to Lebanon and Saturday, Keene went 4-0, outscoring its opponents 25-0 during the stretch.
“The program, even though we only have 12 players — they’re clicking better this year than any team I’ve ever coached for the girls,” Flood said. “They’re really finally getting it. It’s just good to see.
“They’re not a really vocal team, but they really get along and they care about each other,” Flood added.
Saturday was also senior night for Keene. After the game, there was a small ceremony on the ice commemorating the five seniors: Camille Chamberlain, Madison Ladzinski, Kristin Leslie, Nelly Tattersall and Hallie Trafton.
“I’ve been with them every year,” Flood said of the senior class. “They’re the backbone of the team.”
Up next, Keene hosts Bedford Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the NHIAA tournament. Keene beat Bedford earlier this season, 3-1.
“Hopefully we’ll go in confident and come out Tuesday night and give them a real good game,” Flood said.