TYNGSBOROUGH, Mass. — Both the Keene-Monadnock-Fall Mountain and the Bishop Guertin High School girls' hockey teams were trying to erase bad tastes on Friday night.
The Blackbirds didn't like the taste of a 9-0 thrashing they suffered at the hands of the Cards just over a month ago, while shorthanded. And Guertin, meanwhile, didn't so much like the taste of life without senior scoring sensation Jenna Lynch, who was away in Germany on a school trip.
Unfortunately for the eighth-seeded visitors, Cardinal sophomore Riley Goldthwaite scored at 7:32 of the third period to give top-seeded Guertin a better taste — a 3-2 quarterfinal win over the feisty Keene co-op at Skate 3 Arena.
Fortunately for the 14-2-3 Cards, Goldthwaite pounced on a rebound off a Grace Menicci shot and put it home, snapping a 2-2 tie.
“I just kind of hit it,” Golthwaite said, “and it went in. We were going crazy, all freaking out thinking we weren't going to win it. But we just had that drive in the third period.”
As a result, BG will take on No. 4 Bishop Brady-Trinity-Londonderry, one of two teams to beat the Cards, in Tuesday's semifinals at 5 p.m. at Concord's Everett Arena.
On Friday, Guertin led 2-0 after one, but Keene (11-9) scored two goals in 17 seconds early in the second period, and the battle was on — much different from a 9-0 pasting the 'Birds suffered vs. BG back on Jan. 28.
“We knew this team beat us 9-0 last time,” Keene coach Chris Flood said. “The girls, they just started to click, just a fantastic job.
“We just talked to them about the fact we played with them despite those two goals, and they responded.”
“They really tested us, played really well,” Guertin coach Phil DeVita said. “But these girls really dug deep, as a team, pulled it together, everybody's a hero. Everyone was great.”
Especially early on, when Tessa Wilkie converted a cross-ice feed from Jasmine Shattuck on the power play at 3:05 for a 1-0 lead. Guertin made it 2-0 a minute later during a flurry in the crease when Shattuck somehow poked it past Keene netminder Sidney Hauser, who was still superb with 24 saves.
But the Cards were stymied thereafter, and managed just one shot in the second period. And Keene caught momentum, when Cam Ladzinski put in two goals seconds apart, the first coming off a deflection off a right wing shot at 2:07, assisted by Alix Dumont. Then, at 2:24, she wristed one from left wing that simply beat BG goalie Scar Casey (14 saves) to tie things up.
“They [Keene in the second period] came out with intensity,” DeVita said, “and we needed to match it.”
But they didn't until the third period, when Guertin was able to get its offense and skating in a different gear. They had a lot of chances before Goldthwaite finally broke through.
“Riley's really worked hard this year, really focused on her two-way playing,” DeVita said. “She went to the net, and did what you're supposed to do.”
Yet it wasn't easy, because the Blackbirds put on a mini-flurry late before Guertin was able to control the puck for the final 1:30.
“Third period, you've got to hand it to the other team,” Flood said. “I think they stepped up a bit, made it a little tougher on us, but we were still right in it.”
