Teammates swarm Keene senior Cam Ladzinski after her third-period goal tied the game with five minutes remaining against Pinkerton. The Blackbirds went on to lose on a final-minute goal, falling 3-2 to Pinkerton on Saturday at Keene ICE.
Keene's Austin Klowak battles two Pinkerton defenders along the boards in the Blackbirds 3-2 loss to Pinkerton Saturday evening at Keene ICE.
Michael M. McMahon / Sentinel Staff
Keene sophomore Sephra Parrelli works through a stick to chase down the puck against Pinkerton on Saturday at Keene ICE. The Blackbirds lost 3-2.
Michael M. McMahon / Sentinel Staff
Teammates swarm Keene senior Cam Ladzinski after her third-period goal tied the game with five minutes remaining against Pinkerton. The Blackbirds went on to lose on a final-minute goal, falling 3-2 to Pinkerton on Saturday at Keene ICE.
Michael M. McMahon / Sentinel Staff
Junior goaltender Sidney Hauser makes a save on a penalty shot attempt to keep the score even late in the first period against Pinkerton. Hauser made 23 saves in the loss.
Michael M. McMahon / Sentinel Staff
Senior Cam Ladzinski works through a pair of Pinkerton defenders before firing a shot through the slot.
It all came down to the final couple of minutes for the Keene High girls' hockey team on Saturday at Keene ICE.
Cam Ladzinski deposited a loose puck in front of the net on the power play to bring the Blackbirds back even with five minutes remaining in regulation.
But Pinkerton's Riley Dunn scored her third goal of the game on a wrap around with just 30 seconds left to give the Astros a 3-2 win, dashing the Birds scrappy comeback on senior night.
"I was convinced we were going to win that game," said Keene coach Chris Flood. "I thought we outplayed them. But it's just kind of how the game is – we would surge, they would surge. I thought in the third period we kind of took over for the most part. You gotta hand it to Pinkerton. They have a very good club as well."
The Blackbirds (5-6) outshot their opponents 30-26 in the contest. Junior goalie Sidney Hauser made 23 saves, none bigger than her penalty shot denial of Dunn at the end of the first period.
The Birds were whistled for covering the puck in their own crease, leading to the penalty opportunity with just 15 seconds left in a scoreless first. Dunn skated towards Hauser's blocker side then tried a sneak a wrister over the glove of Hauser, who was on top of the stop.
Hauser is a first-year netminder on the ice, having previously played in goal for Keene's field hockey team.
"It's so impressive how quickly she has become a high-level goalie," said Flood. "We have a high level of confidence when she is in the game. She certainly kept us in it at times today."
It was one of many bail-out saves the junior made in the contest. All three Pinkerton (7-5) goals were the result of net-front scrums.
Keene battled back from behind twice to the tie the game. Dunn scored her first at the 12:35 mark of the second period. Just one minute later, Junior Mauren Ladzinski beat a defender around the edge then beat a down and out goaltender on the forehand to make it 1-1.
Dunn was credited with a second goal on a net-front tip with 10:10 remaining in regulation. That set the stage for senior Cam Ladzinski to tie things up again.
"Tying goal, it's always good to get but it's a bummer when you can't come away with the win," said Cam Ladzinski. "I thought we outplayed them and played well overall."
Ladzinski was one of five seniors honored ice before the game along with Izzy Walz, Sarah Bickford, Nadia Washer and Mikayla Guillet.
Keene is back in action Thursday when it plays host to Salem.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.