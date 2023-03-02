The Keene High girls and Fall Mountain boys won the Connecticut Valley Conference Nordic Skiing Championships at the Dublin Nordic Center on Wednesday.
Five Keene girls made the all-conference team. Ella Hoy was third, with Reagan Hoy fourth, Lily Hansen sixth, Alexis Hills seventh, and Beckley Wooster tenth. Fall Mountain’s Anastatia Lloyd (ninth) was also recognized. Fall Mountain girls finished in fourth place.
On the boys’ side, Fall Mountain’s David Northcutt blazed the path taking first place and leading the Wildcats to a first-place overall finish in the boys competition.
Fall Mountain’s Ben Frithsen (third) and Ben Tetu (ninth) made the all-conference team. Keene’s boys’ team finished fourth led by Sully Sturtz in second place.
Both teams will compete in the NH State Championships at Great Glen in Gorham next week.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel’s sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
