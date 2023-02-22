The results are not far off — Keene High girls’ basketball coach Stacey Massiah can sense that. The Blackbirds have the fight, they just need to keep building confidence, the fifth-year coach says.
Confidence has been a tough thing to come by for the Blackbirds in recent years. Keene is one year removed a three-win season and the Blackbirds haven’t won an NHIAA tournament game in a decade.
But this year has been an unmistakable step forward for the girls’ program. The Birds came into the final week of the season on the very edge of a Division I tournament berth.
Those playoff hopes were dashed with a 60-50 loss to Dover on Tuesday night in Keene, but the fight still is very much in these Blackbirds.
“My main thing is that we compete,” said Massiah. “A couple years ago a lot of these teams were blowing us out. Now we’re a little more in the midst and the talks.”
The Blackbirds (6-11) trailed by double digits multiple times in both halves against Dover (10-8). Each time, they battled all the way back.
They trailed 25-14 early in the second quarter before fighting back to lead 26-25 with 2:05 remaining before halftime. The Blackbirds started to attack on defense, took care of the ball in transition and — most importantly — started hitting shots. Ivy Keating, McKenna Nelson and Marin Shaffer each hit three pointers to help Keene close the gap.
“In the past, we’d get down a couple baskets and the stigma that was around from past years . . . you’d see the shoulders slump and there’s that ‘here we go again’ feeling,” said Massiah. “Once they started competing with some of these teams, I think it woke a lot of them up to see what their potential is and how far we can go.”
Dover took a 30-26 lead into the break, and came out firing in the second half. It outscored the Birds 12-4 in the early goings in the third to lead 42-30 midway through the quarter.
Keene pulled back once again. And again, it was ball movement and clutch shooting from deep that led them back. Shaffer hit two more treys in the third enroute to a team-high 11 points. Cadance Gilbert also hit from deep. She finished with seven points. Freshman Harper Zaleski was key inside, finishing with nine points.
The Blackbirds trailed 50-49 with 2:27 to play before some key turnovers allowed Dover to pull away at the free throw line in the closing minutes.
“We’re not putting our heads down on the bench when we’re down anymore,” said Gilbert, a senior who joined Keene’s squad after a move from Brattleboro before her junior year. “We’ve come back from bigger deficits before and we’ve proven ourselves against some tougher teams.”
“Our progress from last year has been insane,” she added. “We have this amazing chemistry as a group and we’re all so passionate about the game. The relationships off the court have really translated more on the court this year.”
The Blackbirds had to win out in their last two games to guarantee a playoff spot. Under the NHIAA’s 70-percent rule, 14 of the 21 teams in Division I will make the playoffs. Keene currently is 16th and two games behind Spaulding with only one game left to play.
Keene graduates seven seniors after this season, but hopes that the path set forth by this current group will roll over to younger players filling the gaps next season.
But for this current group, win No. 7 against Exeter in Friday’s season finale certainly would be a welcomed crescendo compared to the lulls of past struggles endured.
