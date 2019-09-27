Keene High School alum and Franklin Pierce University assistant baseball coach Lucas Luopa is moving up to the ranks of Division I.
On Wednesday, the Saint Peter’s University baseball team announced the addition of two new assistant coaches: Luopa and Lee native Casey Aubin, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts baseball team.
They join first-year manager Lou Proietti on a rebuilding Peacocks team that went 5-46 last season but graduated just two seniors. Luopa is set to serve as the hitting coach, while also working with the outfielders and taking on recruiting responsibilities.
“Lucas has been an outstanding addition for us,” Proietti said in a press release. “His experience as both a player and coach at high quality programs will be extremely valuable to our program.”
Luopa is the son of Keene High golf Coach John Luopa and brother of Keene State baseball alum Tanner Luopa and former Fall Mountain basketball star Zoey Luopa.
Lucas Luopa spent the past two seasons on the Franklin Pierce coaching staff, after playing his senior season for the Ravens in 2017.
This past spring, he coached the hitters and outfielders on a Franklin Pierce squad that won the Northeast-10 Conference Tournament and earned a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament. The Ravens also tied for fourth in the NE10 in runs (297) and ranked third in doubles (88), triples (14) and home runs (28).
Luopa played three seasons at Eckerd College before transferring to Franklin Pierce. In his one season with the Ravens, he slashed .312/.380/.416 with seven doubles and a team-leading three triples.