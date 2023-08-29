A sideline full of parents, friends and fans at Foster Field on Monday was just a small reminder of what is at play for Keene High field hockey.
The Blackbirds enter another season looking to take another stride as a program that has moved forward a little bit with each fall campaign.
Monday’s decisive 7-1 win over Merrimack to open the 2023 season was the first step in getting where the Blackbirds want to be.
Last year, Keene hosted an NHIAA playoff game for the first time since 2017, defeating Londonderry in the first round. Having home field advantage in the postseason is something head coach Michelle Tiani would love to see become the norm for the program.
“It’s huge for us because of the travel,” said Tiani. “It’s such a disadvantage to travel. We travel well, we have wonderful and supportive families. But to have a team come here and to have our fans here. Today, the fans were ... I mean this is crazy to see how many people came out to support for the first game of the season. It’s a huge advantage for us.”
“We’ve gotten into hosting. So we just have to keep that the norm, and then go a little deeper,” she added.
The higher expectations are a result of another big stride the program has taken over the years. Keene graduated seven seniors from last season, many of whom were massive contributors. Three have gone on to play in the college ranks — Kaylyn Trubiano (New England College), Megan Goodwin (Worcester State) and Katie Harrington (Eastern Connecticut).
Departures like that might have signaled a rebuild in earlier years in Tiani’s 16-year tenure. But Keene now has the depth in place where the Blackbirds are positioned to stay in contention with key returners and capable youth coming up the ranks.
Tiani credits the Keene Trilogy field hockey program she runs with Keene State coach Amy Watson as a big step in bringing the game to girls in the area sooner. Many of the girls on Keene High’s team were introduced to the sport as early as kindergarten.
So while the Blackbirds have just three seniors this fall, the roster is full of players who not only know each other well on and off the field, but they also have an understanding of their roles and responsibilities.
“Being able to have those foundations to build on with more players and newer players is super important and super helpful,” said senior Tessa Pearson. “What we do best is being a community. We’re a sisterhood of players and we’re all a family. Families know how to work together through rough and the good.”
Pearson led the Blackbirds with 10 goals in the regular season a year ago. Junior Sofia Miller, the team’s second leading scorer a year ago, also is back. Both players have shifted into more of a midfield role to provide a veteran presence in the most important part of the field.
Up top, the Birds have scoring options. Monday, junior Cece Walier led the charge with three goals and an assist. Sophomore Harper Zalaski found the goal twice. Pearson had a goal and an assist while sophomore Maddie Boudle also scored. Maya Stebbins chipped in with two assists while McKenna Nelson also tallied an assist.
The defense, led by lone varsity returner Avery Allaire, held Merrimack scoreless until the final two minutes of the game. Trinity Williamson — a third-team all-state selection last season — and Lily Rowell split goaltending duties for Keene on Monday.
“I was really proud of how intense we were today,” said Walier. “We came out super strong, which was a goal of ours.”
“The seniors kind of set the pace for all of us last year and I think we all knew that we had to step up this season and that we have big shoes to fill,” Walier added. “I think we’ve done a good job so far of keeping that pace and keeping good chemistry with the underclassmen so we can all work as a unit to get big wins.”
Last season, all but one of Keene’s nine losses were by one goal, including a 2-1 quarterfinal loss against top-seeded Winnacunnet. The team went 0-2-1 in overtime games.
Knowing that just a handful of goals could have made a big difference in last season’s playoff seeding has the Blackbirds hungry to continue progressing.
“We want to be able to go deep into the playoffs,” said Pearson. “We want to consistently be making the quarterfinals, semifinals and even finals to a point where it’s normal for the program to be there.”
