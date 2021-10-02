When Keene High senior Hannah Shepard was three years old, she had her “big moment.”
The Blackbirds’ top cross country runner — who has also danced her whole life — was performing in a show in New York and she was supposed to stay towards the back of the stage for her performance.
But who wants to stay in the back?
So, three-year-old Shepard made her way to the front of the stage during the performance.
And then…
“I just stood there,” Shepard said. “I did absolutely nothing. That was my big moment.”
“I thought, ‘Maybe she wasn’t cut out for dance,’ ” said Tammy Shepard, Hannah’s mom and dance teacher.
But she was cut out for dance — and still is.
Hannah currently complements her running by dancing at her mom’s dance studio, Bogovich School of Dance, in Marlborough.
She takes jazz, ballet and hip-hop classes at Bogovich. She performs in recitals (which has been difficult this year because of COVID, she said) and also competes at the Revel Dance Competition, usually held in Boston.
It’s a lot to balance for a high school student. Hannah said she normally has two hours of cross country practice after school, then she goes directly to the dance studio for another two hours of exercise.
“It can be a little overwhelming at times, but it’s also very peaceful because it’s a way to escape from school and the stress of other things,” Hannah said. “I love it.”
The two passions go hand-in-hand for Hannah. She’s found that the training for both running and dance have helped her stay physically healthy. She stretches more because of dance and she’s working different muscles that she would if she just danced or just ran cross country.
“Hannah’s been very healthy from fifth grade to now,” said Tammy Shepard. “She’s constantly running and dancing, and I feel like the running and dance — even though they use different kinds of muscles — they complement each other, which makes her a stronger and more graceful dancer.”
Outside of that, both activities have given her a second family, Hannah said. Both groups are supportive of her, whether she’s racing or performing in a recital.
“I’ll tell the dance kids about my runs and they’re always so excited when I’m gone for a race,” Hannah said. “Same with the running. If I’m going to a dance competition, all the girls are super interested in it. Both teams are very inclusive and very friendly. Just a really great group of people.”
Hannah started running in fifth grade, long after she started dancing, and caught her high school coach’s eye right away as a runner.
“Hannah was a standout in middle school, so I knew she was going to be an exceptional runner in high school,” said Keene cross country head coach Bill Derry.
And the dance is just icing on the cake, from Derry’s perspective.
“I think dance has been a big part of her success,” Derry said. “I see dance as a very complimentary type of cross training for runners. By and large I think it’s really a great supplement to the running. I’m just happy that she’s able to pursue both passions.
“When you coach, you’re always trying to coach the whole person and figure out ways they can be successful,” Derry added. “With Hannah, it was relatively easy in the sense that her other passion adds to the running and doesn’t take away from it.”
Hannah didn’t have a chance to run at the state meet last year because of the COVID pandemic, but there’s no doubt she would’ve been towards the front of the pack.
“Hannah became one of the best runners in Division I last fall,” Derry said. “We know that she would’ve done very well at the championship level. Having that experience, building her confidence leads her to this year where she certainly will be one of the better runners in Division I.”
Hannah is already proving herself as a top runner this year, and when the postseason comes around she’ll have a chance to prove it on the big stage.
The difference is in the dance.
“I think if I didn’t have such a passion for each of them, I wouldn’t be as successful in either one,” Hannah said. “Each one has definitely helped the other one.”