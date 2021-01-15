Keene High athletic competitions that are scheduled until Feb. 1 have been postponed, athletic director Mike Atkins said Friday night.
N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 announced Thursday that the district will not resume in-person learning until February. The Keene school board decided on Dec. 8 to postpone winter sports competition until the district returns to at least a hybrid model of learning.
The board met again on Saturday, but there was no discussion about continuing winter sports competition before Feb. 1, so the board's original decision to cancel competition until the school returns to a hybrid model of learning remains in place.
Practices can continue.
SAU 29, which also includes Chesterfield, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson and Westmoreland, had planned to resume some in-person instruction Jan. 19 after moving all classes online in November, which would have opened the door for winter sports competition.
However, the SAU told parents in an email Thursday that students will continue remotely through the end of the month, with a return to some on-site learning scheduled for Feb. 1.
In its email to parents, SAU 29 did not offer a detailed explanation for the decision to remain fully remote but indicated that it was not entirely based on COVID-19 infection rates, adding that the move will allow SAU 29 “to further prepare for the return of students to onsite teaching and learning.”
Keene’s boys and girls basketball and boys and girls ice hockey were all scheduled to compete next week.
— Caleb Symons contributed to this report
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include Keene school board's decision on Saturday.
This story was updated again to clarify that the Keene school board did not discuss the possibility of continuing winter sports competition before Feb. 1 at their meeting on Saturday.