The Keene High boys highlighted area teams competing at the Division I and II Swimming and Diving state championships — finishing fourth amongst D-I boys teams Sunday at UNH.
The competition was delayed to Sunday after starting Saturday, due to a power failure at UNH’s Swasey Pool.
The Birds picked up a pair of third-place finishes. Braedon Scott grabbed third place in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle with a five minute, 41.46-second finish. David Paulsen was third in the 100-yard backstroke at 59.44 seconds.
The Keene boys also got big performances from its relays, headlined by a third-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay which posted a 1:41.55. The Blackbird boys also picked up fifth in the 200-yard medley relay at 1:54.46.
Scott also finished eighth in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle at 2:03.63 with teammate Colin Hennigan finishing ninth at 2:05.36. Morgan Murray got sixth in boys’ 200-yard IM at 2:22.64. Paulsen (52.90) and Hennigan (55.32) were seventh and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Lillian Charlefour led the Blackbird girls’ team, which finished 11th out of 16 teams. The junior was seventh in the 100-yard freestyle (1:08.58) and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.40). Freshman Andreea Rusu was 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:21.08.
In the Division II meet held on Sunday, Conant’s Alise Sulin was sixth in the girls’ 100-yard freestyle (57.21) and fifth in in the 50-yard freestyle (26.19). Amalia Stenerson picked up a pair of seventh-place finishes in the girls’ 100-yard fly (1:04.77) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.47). Freshman Kyle Paolino was fourth in the boys’ 500-yard freestyle for the Orioles, finishing in 5:57.74.
ConVal’s Sophia Lake was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:13.45.
Monadnock’s Makenna Hout was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.59 seconds with teammate Jenna Condap in tenth at 27.74 seconds. The pair were also ninth and tenth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.