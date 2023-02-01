It’s a sight that Ray Boulay has gotten a little too used to in his first season at the helm of the Keene High boys’ basketball team.
When the Blackbirds are rolling downhill, the momentum is palpable. His upperclassman-heavy team shows off its grit and determination, and can stifle teams defensively.
But for every downhill slope, there’s a hill to climb — and right now the Blackbirds find themselves consistently coming up short of the summit.
Thus was the case in Tuesday’s 60-40 loss to Alvirne at Keene High School.
“It’s been tough. We’re trying to change the culture around here and we’re so close,” said Boulay. “We gotta learn how to win, and that’s gonna come with some tough losses – and that’s been this year.”
The Blackbirds (2-9) trailed throughout, falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, trailing 19-9 at the end of eight minutes.
But that grit and determination glimpsed through in the third quarter, when the Birds rallied. The defense stymied the Broncos attack and Keene closed a nine-point halftime deficit down to a one possession game with under four minutes to play in the third. It could never get the game even, however, and Alvirne responded in a big way – extending the lead back to nine heading to the fourth after a timeout to stop the Blackbird run.
“We had all the energy in the third quarter, and once they called that timeout we lost all that,” said sophomore Fitch Hennessy. “Once the energy is gone, we’re not a good basketball team. We’re not the most athletic team and we’re not the most skilled team. We gotta fight, and when we don’t have the energy we can’t fight.”
Alvirne (4-7) closed the game on a 27-9 run to earn its third-straight victory. Keene now has lost six in a row.
Lucas Malay was the only Keene player in double figures, potting 12 points. Javon Massiah had seven points. Alvirne sophomore captain Sam DeWitt had a game-high 26 points.
While Keene’s previous seven losses were by single-digit margins — including a 70-67 overtime loss on a buzzer beater to Goffstown last Tuesday — the last two have been by whopping margins. Keene has failed to score more than 40 points in each of its last two contests, losing by a combined 90 points.
“There are those glimpses,” said senior captain Sam Timmer. “We have played every game close to the end except for these last two. It’s tough. We see it, we’re right there but we can’t put together 32 minutes against these teams.”
Where there was once hope that the Blackbirds could be a dark horse playoff contender, there are now question marks heading into the final month of the regular season.
Keene can still rally to a .500 finish, but with games against Nashua South (9-2), Exeter (7-4) and Windham (7-4) the Blackbirds know they have plenty of cleaning up to do to compete.
“We go into every game thinking that we can get a win. We’re hoping to get it to click and finish strong.”
Keene travels to Manchester Memorial on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. tip.
