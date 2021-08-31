Despite an impressive defensive start to the first half, the Keene High School boys soccer team dropped its season opener, 5-0, to a strong Division I team in Manchester Central.
“That’s a really good team we just faced, and we knew that coming in,” said Keene head coach Matt Schmidt. “But I’m really pleased with our guys’ efforts.”
Central kept the ball in their offensive zone for much of the first half, but strong defensive play from the Blackbirds prevented Central from getting many good looks at the net.
It took until the 17th minute for Central to break through, off a bicycle kick from junior Junior Mawette in the middle of the field which gave Keene goalie Caz Couble some trouble.
"That was a beautiful goal," Schmidt said. “We weren’t giving them anything easy early on. They had to work for it.”
Central held that 1-0 lead tight, continuing to control the ball in their zone, but in the 21st minute Keene got a good look off a goal kick to Brady Beldon on the right side of the pitch. Beldon snuck past the Central defensive line, but came up empty on the shot.
Beldon had another chance to tie it in the 33rd minute, getting the ball past Central’s goalie, David Hood, but shooting it just wide of the left post. Trevor Voisine tried to clean it up, but the ball had gone too far past the net and Voisine just hit the outside post before the ball went out of bounds.
“I thought early on we were really holding them,” Schmidt said. “They were carrying the play, but our game play is to counter. And we created a couple of great combination counter plays, we just couldn’t get them in.
“For us to be in a chance where we could be tied 1-1 at the half, I’m pleased with all that stuff,” Schmidt added.
Central doubled its lead two minutes later, on a perfect centering pass, then took a 3-0 lead in the 38th minute after Central’s Takura Duche sniped the ball into the top left corner of the net.
That score held at the first half buzzer.
Central continued to control the pace in the second half but, again, Keene’s defense was limiting their scoring opportunities.
The second half was scoreless until Central scored twice in the final five minutes of play — once on a corner kick in the final minute — to take the 5-0 lead.
“Second half, they just kept coming. Down 3-0, it’s tough mentally. But I was really pleased with what they did,” Schmidt said.
Caz Couble started the game in net for the Blackbirds, and Nicholas DuMond took over for the second half, which was the plan all along.
DuMond made some impressive saves in the second half, including a point-blank save in the 75th minute and another just a few minutes later, but Central’s relentless offensive push was too much in the end.
“Overall, I was pleased with [the goalies],” Schmidt said. “We just have to keep getting them training.
“Our ceiling for this group is very high,” Schmidt added. “They’re a young, inexperienced group, but they’re willing to fight and work hard together.”
Keene (0-1) next travels to Bishop Guertin Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. start.