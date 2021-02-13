HINSDALE — In another matchup between Keene’s boys basketball JV team and Hinsdale boys, it was the Pacers coming away victorious, 75-58, Friday in Hinsdale.
Arth Patel finished with a game-high 24 points. Jason Cowan chipped in with 11. Brayden Eastman finished with 10 and Noah Pangelinan and Alex Shaink each had nine.
Hinsdale jumped out to a 21-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back from there.
Hinsdale next hosts Conant Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Keene varsity boys hit the court again against Hanover Tuesday night in Hanover at 6 p.m.