The Keene High boys’ hockey team finds itself in the middle of the fray in the Division I standings.
There is little debate about who the best team in the state is at the moment. Concord is the defending state champ and the last remaining undefeated team in the division. Bishop Guertin sits at second in the standings with two losses.
From there, it’s all up for grabs. There are ten teams with either four, five or six losses. Two of those teams likely will play in a state semifinal in March.
With a convincing 4-1 win over Hanover on Wednesday night, Keene has placed itself firmly in the discussion as the season marches toward its latter stages.
The Blackbirds might not be ready to break down’s Concord’s doors just yet, but there’s a conversation to be had about whether they are a top-five team in the state.
Keene (6-5) leapfrogged Hanover (5-5) in the standings with the win and is now tied with Salem and Bedford for fifth. It entered the night ninth. It exemplifies the parity of the league and the importance of each of the Blackbirds’ seven remaining games.
“Every game we have left is for a jockeying in the standings, so that was a huge win for us,” said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. “I think the boys have gone out and proved that they can play with just about anyone in the state. But it was nice to prove that and get a win too.”
“Thus far, we had proven that we can hang, but we haven’t been getting all the results we have been looking for,” he added.
The Birds found themselves snake-bitten on the scoresheet entering Wednesday, losing three of their last four with just one goal in each of those losses.
Wednesday night, the scoring flare came back early.
Keene scored three goals in the first period. Joel Beard put the Birds on the the board in the opening five minutes. Keene tacked on two more goals in the final five minutes of the opening stanza.
Leo Ballaro picked off a pass on the forecheck in his offensive zone and potted an unassisted goal with 4:54 remaining. Soon after, Jonah Murphy forced a turnover in the neutral zone and got the edge on the Hanover defense. His shot would not go, but Colin French was there for the easy rebound goal to give the Birds a 3-0 lead at the end of 15 minutes.
Hanover would flirt with a goal early in the third period, but Beard’s second tally of the evening — a power-play marker with 8:57 remaining gave the Birds more than enough breathing room.
“That was our best team win,” said Beard. “We were playing our game and we were playing fast. We made some line changes and they seemed to really, really work.”
Luke Weber jumped up to the top line to play alongside Ballaro and Beard. Murphy shifted to play with French and Chase Hill. Both lines produced goals.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” said McIntosh. “I had high expectations in general. But there was a little bit of hoping and wishing in the first period. As they settled into their new spots, I thought they started to play really, really well.”
Defenseman Evan Ahnert was credited with two assists. Orion Murphy wasn’t challenged often, but made 18 saves to earn the win in the crease.
Keene travels to face Windham (6-4) on Saturday with another chance to move up in the standings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.