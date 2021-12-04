A new-look Keene High boys hockey team will take the ice in a few weeks to kick off the 2021-22 campaign, which will end up being the program’s first full season in Division I since 2003.
The team lost a handful of superstars from last season — including Zach Mooers, Peter Haas and Ethan Russell — so it’ll be up to the young, yet experienced, group coming up to fill those shoes together to put a winning product out on the ice.
It’s a group that’s been playing hockey together since their time in the Keene youth hockey program, and fifth-year head coach Chris McIntosh has confidence in the young core, many of who got ice time last season.
“We look deeper than we have in the past,” McIntosh said. “We don’t have as much superstar power, but it’s a group of very capable guys. We’re in a great spot with that.”
That depth will start with the top two offensive lines, which McIntosh called lines 1A and 1B, rather than the top line and the second line. He said he hopes to see some healthy competition between the two lines to see which group will take that top spot.
The “red line” — named after the red jerseys they’ve worn at practice since freshman year — will skate out together at the varsity level this year for virtually the first time, after a COVID-adjusted season last year.
Juniors Leo Ballaro and Jonah Murphy will play the wings while classmate Joel Beard will be the centerman for that line.
“Last year our line wasn’t as prominent, but we’re hoping this year it’ll make a comeback,” Ballaro said. “We’re all really great friends. I consider both of them to be two of my best friends. I can trust them with everything on and off the ice. The chemistry is there for us. This is a friendship, not just a line.”
“I feel a lot of pride for this team now that we have more prominent roles,” said Murphy. “I expect a lot out of them. We work hard and we really want to win.”
And all three juniors say they are ready to step up as the offensive leaders of the team.
“It’s an unreal feeling knowing that we’re the big guys now,” Beard said. “And we all complement each other’s games really well. It’s really fun to play with them.”
That camaraderie is felt among everyone in the locker room, up and down the lineup.
It’s a “family feel” in the locker room this year, as junior Bradyn Antosiewicz put it.
“It’s definitely a different locker room,” said the third-line right winger. “Coming into this year, it’s like I’m playing hockey with all my friends again. I think it’s going to be a really fun year.”
The second line — or 1B — will have sophomore Casey Mooers and Noah Parelli on the wings and sophomore Colin French at center.
“The top two lines are younger in a sense, but they certainly have the maturity and experience,” McIntosh said. “I hope there’s some healthy competition there.”
Senior Robbie Nowill will take a leadership role again this season as the team’s lone captain and will be skating with sophomore Cam Quail as the first defensive paring.
“In the past few years, we’ve relied a lot on star power,” Nowill said. “This year is a lot different because we have a lot of players that are at the same skill level, which makes our team really deep.
“We’ve got a lot of energy,” Nowill added. “It’s been fun coming here. The energy is high. It feels great.”
After taking a leadership role on last year’s team, Nowill will continue to be a big part of the roster his senior year.
“He’s in a great spot as a leader in the locker room,” McIntosh said. “He’s capable, he’s got talent and drive. He’ll be a motor for this team.”
Senior Ryan Smart — the only other senior on the roster — will be paired with sophomore Ben Greenwald as the second group of defenders.
“It’s great to be back,” Greenwald said. “Last year was a COVID year. We’re making the jump to full D-I this year. We’ve all been playing together for years and we’re really excited.”
The third pairing will be freshman Evan Anhert and sophomore Jayden Frazier, while freshman Gunner Gallant could see some time as the alternate defenseman. McIntosh said he’s seen enough from those guys to feel confident in his defense.
“We can roll out six defensemen and I’d feel comfortable with that,” he said. “That’s not always the case.”
Between the pipes will be junior Orion Murphy, filling in as the Blackbirds’ starting goaltender after the graduation of Jacob Russell and Taylor Panek, last year’s top two goalies. Orion — who’s twin brother Jonah plays on the top line — feels ready for the added challenge.
“I’m really excited to play that role,” Orion said. “There’s a lot of energy in this team and I feel really confident that the boys will be able perform in front of me and lock it down in the back.”
“I’m excited to see how he does in the lead role,” McIntosh said. “We’re hoping he can even raise the bar from last year.”
Keene kicks off the regular season on Thursday, Dec. 16, hosting Nashua South at Keene ICE at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s an exciting group on paper,” McIntosh said. “Just a really good group of kids.
“Ultimately, I just hope they’re competitive every game,” he added. “We want to make the playoffs and then see what happens.”
Projected lines/pairings:
Junior Leo Ballaro — Jr. Joel Beard (A) — Jr. Jonah Murphy
Sophomore Casey Mooers — Soph. Colin French — Soph. Noah Parelli
Jr. Chase Hill — Freshman Christopher Truman — Jr. Bradyn Antosiewicz
Alternate forwards: Fr. Nick Cote and Jr. Luke Weber
---
Senior Robbie Nowill (C) — Soph. Cam Quail
Sr. Ryan Smart (A) — Soph. Ben Greenwald
Fr. Evan Anhert — Soph. Jayden Frazier
Alt. defenseman: Fr. Gunner Gallant
---
Jr. Orion Murphy
Jr. Liam Jarvis
Fr. Trenton Hill