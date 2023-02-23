CONCORD — Despite being firmly in the middle of the NHIAA Division I standings, the Keene High boys’ hockey team has shown that it can play with just about any competition in the state.
The Blackbirds further proved that on Wednesday night. The Birds hung around the state’s best team before losing 5-2 to undefeated Concord at Everett Arena in Concord.
The Blackbirds (9-8) trailed 3-0 in the second period when Noah Parrelli snapped home a goal from above the faceoff dot to inject life in the away team.
Joel Beard made it 3-2 in the opening minutes of the third period with a power-play goal in close.
Concord got back a bit of breathing room just 19 seconds later, however, when Carter Doherty made it 4-2.
Liam Jarvis made 32 saves in the loss for the Blackbirds.
Keene appeared to have made it a one-goal game again with just over 11 minutes remaining when Chase Hill followed a shot and looked to chop in a misplayed puck by Concord goalie Kalan Gaudreault, but the goal was waved off.
Concord made it 5-2 with just under two minutes to play with a goal from Rowan Arndt in front of the net.
Keene closes out the regular season with an all-important matchup against Bedford (11-6) on Saturday. The Birds, currently eighth in the standings, can climb as high as sixth with a win on Saturday, which should lock in a home game to open the state tournament next week.
Puck drop on Saturday is slated for 3:30 p.m. at Keene ICE.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
