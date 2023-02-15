The Keene High boys’ Alpine team, from left to right, Watson Ferguson, Alexander Hoefer, coach Ben Wright, Kari Trotter, Luke Petrovich, Nicholas Dumond, Matt Branand, Tom Lavolie and Johnathan Walton pose with the Division I runners-up trophy at Mt. Sunapee on Tuesday.
Keene High senior Kari Trotter runs through the slalom in the Division I state championships on Tuesday at Mt. Sunapee. Trotter was seventh. The Blackbirds finished second overall behind only Bedford.
Mike Hoefer / Courtesy
Keene High freshman Watson Ferguson makes his second-place run in the slalom in the Division I state championships Tuesday at Mt. Sunapee.
The Keene High boys’ Alpine skiing team brought home second place at the Division I state championships at Mt. Sunapee on Tuesday morning.
The Blackbirds earned five top-10 finishes between the giant slalom and the slalom, racking up a total of 722 points on the day. They were narrowly edged out by Bedford, which finished with 735 points to earn a state title.
Freshman Watson Ferguson and senior Kari Trotter shined for Keene, earning top-10 spots and qualifying for the Meet of Champions on Feb. 23 at Cannon Mountain.
Ferguson was second in the slalom, posting runs of 30.41 seconds and 30.33 for a total time of one minute, 0.74 seconds. Only Pinkerton’s Christopher Bennet (58.25 seconds) was quicker. Ferguson was ninth in the giant slalom posting runs of 28.21 and 29.19. Trotter was seventh in the slalom (1:02.89) and the giant slalom (56.13 seconds).
Senior Luke Petrovich also punched his ticket into the Meet of Champions with an eighth-place run in the slalom, posting a 1:05.39. Alexander Hoefer rounded out the Blackbird scorers in the slalom, finishing 18th at 1:12.61.
Nick Dumond and Tom Lavolie also scored for Keene in the giant slalom. Dumond was 14th at 58.68 seconds, while Lavolie was 21st at 59.38. Mathew Brenand finished just outside the points (only the top four finishers from each team are counted toward the points) finishing 23rd in the slalom at 59.76 seconds.
ConVal boys fourth in Division II
The ConVal boys’ Alpine skiing team played host to the Division II state championships at Crotched Mountain on Monday morning, earning a fourth-place finish.
The Cougars had two earn spots in the Meet of Champions. Garret Rousseau brought home a fifth-place finish in the slalom at 1:17.62. Ben Fraley also qualified in the slalom, finishing 10th at 1:21.22.
