There’s something brewing at Yankee Lanes in Keene.
Beyond the birthday parties, pitchers of pop and pepperoni pizzas, the lanes on Park Ave. have been the hub for one of the most successful programs in the Keene High athletic catalog — the Blackbird bowling team.
Just walking distance from the Arch Street campus, Blackbird bowlers can bowl whenever they want at the lanes, a huge benefit to a program that always is in the hunt for a state championship.
Keene will look to add a second state title to their belt on Saturday at the Division I state championship at Strikers East in Raymond. The Blackbirds last brought home a title in 2016 and were runners-up in 2019.
And while the pressure and the stakes of high school bowling are oft underappreciated, these Blackbirds seem to know the secret — they have a ton of fun.
The bunch breezily went about their business at practice on Tuesday in Keene. There’s work to be done ahead of states, they know, but it also seems that they know the stage on Saturday will not be too big for them.
Senior Caz Couble, the team’s top bowler, whistled along as he bent dart after dart down the lane. One two-handed toss seemed halfway in the gutter before it curved back and perfectly clipped the one-remaining pin, the 10-pin, to complete a spare. No, this is no birthday party, but the vibes amongst these Blackbirds are high as any.
“We have set up a culture here, even before me, that you can make a mistake,” said coach Aaron Moody, in his third season at the helm. “Some teams are very rigid and serious. But we know it’s a game, it’s not the end of the world. We’ll all go on to do other things.”
“It’s a good, strong culture. The fact that our bowling alley is within walking distance of the school really helps a lot,” said Couble, who started competitively bowling when he got to Keene High. “I bowled casually in middle school. But I got to high school and thought: ‘they have a bowling team? That’s awesome!’”
The Blackbirds are very much in the hunt to return from Raymond with some hardware. They enter Saturday’s team competition as the top seed. They will receive a bye in the first round of the Baker’s Round tournament. They’ll face either No. 8 Coe-Brown or No. 9 Spaulding in the quarterfinals.
In Baker’s format, bowlers on each team will play just two frames, rather than rolling a full ten-frame game. It turns what is essentially a game-winning free throw on every shot — usually entirely on the individual — into a team effort.
“Communication is huge. You only have two frames to make an impact,” said Couble. “You really don’t have the frame of reference that you do in the individual rounds.”
The Blackbirds will constantly be informing each other on lane conditions and how the balls are rolling to help influence their teammates’ next roll.
“Keeping up the momentum with our chatter and our cheering is big too,” Couble added. “It’s easy to get in your own head when you’re only throwing two frames a game.”
Couble is one of three Keene bowlers that rank in the top ten in the state for individual averages this season. Couble and junior Lucas Hermans both average a 188 sitting in fourth and fifth, respectively. Parker Laclair averages a 186 in seventh. Jake Moody, Brody Baldwin, Izaac Laclair and Donovan Kray all rank in the top 20 and will be in the Blackbirds rotation on Saturday.
“We’re great individually,” said Aaron Moody. “We want to make it work as a team, string it together. Getting a shot to close out our frames, getting strikes where we can. It’s been a while and we’ve been knocking at the door.”
