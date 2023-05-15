The sun lingers longer and longer through the trees beyond Elm City's esteemed ball ground, signaling summer nights approach with haste.
With that, the Blackbirds know their time on this revered patch of grass and dirt on Arch Street grows short. The days get longer, the stakes get higher. And the losses sting that much more.
It was senior night on Monday at Alumni Field — a celebration for Keene's six soon-to-be-grads. Celebration turned to deflation as Keene High was outdone by Dover, 7-5.
Seniors Jack Riendeau and Sam Timmer lingered a little longer in left field after coach Ryan Boden broke the postgame huddle. They know their time in Black and Orange has reached the late innings.
The Blackbirds are 6-9 with four games to play.
Monday was an opportunity to spark a late-season run toward the Division I playoffs. But Dover scored three times in the fourth and twice in the fifth as the Birds managed just one hit over the final three frames to drop yet another close contest.
Keene has lost four games by two runs or less.
"They're obviously disappointed we didn't win on senior night," said Boden. "It's an important day. We're celebrating them. I could tell after the game they were a little down. But [the seniors] know it's their job to carry the team. . . They know they have a lot of pressure on them to perform because it's their last year, their last hurrah."
"They've just got to let this one go, come back next game and turn it around."
It was the seniors that came through in the early innings to get Keene going. Beard knocked an RBI single after junior Zak Whitney singled and stole second and third.
After Dover took a 2-1 lead in the top of the second, senior Carter Hennessey stepped into Alumni's spotlight in the bottom half. Keene's burly left-handed DH roped a two-run home run over the left centerfield fence for his first round-tripper of the season. His ear to ear grin disappeared into a frenzy of Blackbirds waiting for him at home plate.
"The approach was to just put the ball in play," said Hennessey, who finished 1-for-3, reaching on two errors. "I wasn't really expecting that to go as far as it did. I've only had one other home run my entire career, so it was pretty nice. Especially on senior night. I am not gonna lose that moment, it's gonna be on my mind for a while."
Beard doubled and was plated by a single from Riendeau to make it 4-2 Keene in the third.
But Dover sent eight men to the plate in the fourth and scored three runs on Riendeau with an RBI knock from Alex Cook and a two-run single from Will Angers to lead 5-4.
Timmer pulled Keene back even in the bottom half with an RBI single.
Riendeau was pulled after four innings, taking a no-decision after allowing five runs — two earned — on four hits with two strikeouts, two walks and two hit batsmen.
Dover got to reliever Ollie Frowein in the fifth, scoring two runs on three hits and a walk to go in front for good. Evan Gutkowski pitched the final two frames for the Birds, striking out three and walking one.
"It's definitely important to get those guys innings and used to some pressure situations with the playoffs around the corner," said Boden. "They're going to be in those situations. Evan's been lights out for us every time he has touched the mound. I have great confidence when he's out there."
Keene managed just one hit its third turn through the order. Jon Dumais replaced starter Colby Russell and struck out three over two innings of no-hit relief.
"We've competed with some of the best teams, and then can't pull away the win," said Beard. "We've gotta play the full seven [innings]. You can't take anything off. We have to keep coming out and competing an fight for everything."
Keene is back in action Friday when it travels to Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.