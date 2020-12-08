Tuesday night’s Keene Board of Education meeting will include a presentation from Keene High’s Student Athlete Leadership Council. The students will be presenting their case on why they believe it is safe for athletes to compete in winter sports.
SAU 29 superintendent Robb Malay said the students put together a short video — about four and a half minutes — to help make their case for winter sports.
“We’ve got some student athlete leaders who will be speaking as well and really they’re just advocating to have winter sports,” Malay said.
Keene High athletics director Mike Atkins said student speakers will include seniors Amelia Opsahl (cross country) and Laurel Clace (softball) as well as junior Jonathan Hills (cross country).
The school board meeting agenda includes a proposal for winter sports, which sets protocols that each team will follow.
The plan includes a tryout date (Dec. 14) with practices going until Dec. 23. There will be a compete break in the athletics schedule between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3, which will resume on Jan. 4. Competitions against Division 1 and regional schools start Jan. 15.
There are also travel restrictions proposed. The busses will be limited to 22-24 students, with each student sitting in their own seat.
At home events, each Keene High athlete will receive two tickets and no visitor fans will be allowed. Social distancing will be enforced. Basketball, hockey and wrestling will have a live stream available.
Basketball, bowling, gymnastics, hockey, indoor track and cheer teams will be required to wear masks at all times.
Alpine skiing, Nordic skiing and wrestling teams will be required to wear masks at all times except during competition.
There will be no swimming season because there is no venue. Indoor track will be limited to training and possibly virtual meets, but there are no venues for competitions.
There will also be health screenings for athletes and staff before every event, including practices.
The full proposal will be presented and voted on by the school board at Tuesday’s Zoom meeting at 6 p.m.
The Keene High school board set travel restrictions in the fall which prevented some sports teams from competing in the postseason.