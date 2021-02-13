On Friday, the Keene school board voted to approve postseason competition for Keene High athletics teams, according to athletic director Mike Atkins and Superintendent Robb Malay.
Only five board members were in attendance, but all five voted in favor of the motion.
Keene High teams have been competing in regular season action since N.H. School Administrative Unit 29, Keene High’s school district, returned to a hybrid model of learning on February 1.
But, because of restrictions set by the school board that had carried over from the fall, Keene High teams would not have been allowed to participate in the postseason had the board not approved Friday’s motion.
The NHIAA previously announced that the winter postseason tournaments will be open tournaments, meaning every school has the opportunity to participate in the bracket if it so chooses.